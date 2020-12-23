United States Autism Treatment Market Report 2020: A Fragmented $2.1 Billion Market - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a fragmented $2.1 billion market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists.

The incidence of autism among American children has soared from 1 in 150 in 2000 to 1 in 54 today, and 3.5 million children and adults now live with autism. Yet, few therapies exist to treat this disease - just a few medications and ABA (applied behavioral analysis) programs. Waiting lists are growing and 64% of patients are estimated to have access to insurance coverage.

The report includes:

Dollar value & growth of the market from 2009 to a 2025 forecast, market structure, key metrics of treatment centers, definition of and the types of autism, typical therapies used, how ABA programs work, insurance coverage, patient demographics, analysis of the market for drugs to treat autism (Risperdal, Ritalin, new drugs in development), latest CDC research findings on autism, market growth factors, economic costs, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations, analysis of for-profit vs. non-profit treatment centers, key operating metrics, and a ranking of the top treatment center chains and their revenues.



Contains in-depth competitor profiles and revenues of the largest players in the field:

Autism Learning Partners

Autism Speaks

Autism Spectrum Therapies

Butterfly Effects

Centria Autism Services

Chance Light Behavioral Health

City Pro Group

The Center for Autism & Related Disorders

UPMC

The May Institute

