United States Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Report 2022-2028 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases

Jul 18, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research includes market penetration forecasts (2022-2028) across the in-vehicle navigation segments based on OEM partnerships and investments in cloud and technology providers.
The US in-vehicle navigation market offers numerous opportunities not only to automakers, cloud platform providers, and map suppliers, but also for Tier I suppliers in ADAS industry players.
The US automotive in-vehicle navigation market is converging. Numerous technological developments, such as cloud computing and AI/ML capabilities, have created numerous new use cases. These opportunities include the integration of augmented reality in head-up display (AR HUD), HD mapping and sensor analysis for ADAS, and personalized services to elevate the in-car user experience.
This study offers an overview of in-vehicle navigation systems (on-board navigation, hybrid navigation, cloud navigation, smartphone navigation) and an analysis of the overall market. Analysis includes an overview of manufacturers' offerings in terms of their factory-fitted navigation systems, map update availability, costs for customer, and system limitations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive In-vehicle navigation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
- Market Segmentation
- Key Navigation Features Overview
- Overview of Key trends across In-vehicle Navigation Systems
- OEM Profile - Navigation System Overview
3. In-car Navigation Trends
- AR HUD Navigation Features in Connected Cloud Platforms
- Sensor Data Analytics Built Out of Hybrid Navigation Systems
- Map-as-a-service for Limitless Service Access
- AI/ML Aids Multiple Use Cases for Hybrid/Cloud Navigation Services
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
- Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smartphone Navigation
- Introduction to Smartphone Navigation
- Manufacturer Scenario for Smartphone Navigation
- Technology Limitations for Smartphone Navigation
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-board Navigation
- Introduction to On-board Navigation
- Market Manufacturer Scenario for On-board Navigation
- Technology Limitations for On-Board navigation
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Navigation
- Introduction to Hybrid Navigation
- Market Manufacturer Scenario for Hybrid Navigation
- In-car Commerce in Hybrid Navigation
- Customer Pricing, Hybrid Navigation
- Technology Limitations for Hybrid Navigation
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cloud Navigation
- Introduction to Cloud Navigation
- Market Manufacturer Scenario
- Cloud-based In-car Commerce
- Customer Pricing, Cloud Navigation
- Technology Limitations for Cloud Navigation
9. Market Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology - Factory Fitted Navigation
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, In-vehicle Navigation
- Production Forecast by Technology
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
- Competitive Environment, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
- Key Growth Metrics, Smartphone Navigation
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Smartphone Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Smartphone Navigation
- Key Growth Metrics, On-board Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, On-board Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, On-board Navigation
- Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Navigation
- Key Growth Metrics, Cloud Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Cloud Navigation
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Cloud Navigation
10. Case Studies - OEMS & Map Suppliers
- Volkswagen CARIAD
- TomTom's In-Car hybrid navigation
- HERE's Software-as-a-service Mapping Navigation
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Navigation, an Opportunity for Enriching User Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Digital Data to Suit Changing Customer Navigation Demand
12. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- HERE
- TomTom
- Volkswagen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1cc6t
