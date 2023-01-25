United States Automotive Technicians Tools Report 2022: Competitive Intensity to Become the Second-most Preferred Auto Tool Brand is Expected to Increase as Snap-on Remains the Segment Leader

Jan 25, 2023, 06:40 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Automotive Technicians' Choice Survey, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the survey of the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a computer-assisted telephone interview methodology in 2021.
In total, 414 automotive technicians were surveyed for this research. To qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician had to be working at least 32 hours per week and physically working on vehicles on at least a weekly basis.
Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United States. Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments, franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops.
The study covers the following key tool categories:
- Power tool
- Hand tool
- Handheld diagnostic tool
- Pneumatic or air tool
Qualitative areas covered as part of this research include the following:
- Quality: Relates to original equipment (OE) fit, form, and function; the closer something matches the original part, the higher the perceived quality
- Reliability: Relates to service life; a reliable product is one that is less susceptible to premature failure and has comparatively low warranty claims
- Innovation: Relates to new ideas or products and continual improvements
In addition to the above trends, tool purchase rate, purchase decision factors, dominant brand, key challengers (brands), strategic drivers, performance index, brand ownership trends, and brand reputation gap have also been covered in this research deliverable.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Methodology
- Respondent Profile - Automotive Technician Profile: Shop Type and Region
2 Growth Environment
- Key 2021 Survey Findings
- Auto Tool Purchase Rates
- Most Influential Factors in the Purchase Decision-making Process
- Dominant Brand vs. Key Challengers - Summary of the Ownership Gap across Product Categories
- Most Prevalent Purchase Channel Trends - Mobile Tool Distributor
- Auto Tool Purchase Channel Trends
3 Power Tools
- A Matrix Guide to Auto Tool Selection Drivers
- Power Tool Selection Drivers
- Key Insights - Power Tool Selection Drivers
- 2020 Power Tool Purchases
- Power Tool Market Performance Index
- Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Power Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Power Tools
- Interpreting Word Clouds - What is Most Commonly Said
- Word Cloud - Power Tools
- Distribution Channels over Time - Power Tools
4 Hand Tools
- Hand Tool Selection Drivers
- Key Insights - Hand Tool Selection Drivers
- 2020 Hand Tool Purchases
- Hand Tool Market Performance Index
- Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Hand Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Hand Tools
- Word Cloud - Hand Tools
- Distribution Channels over Time - Hand Tools
5 Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection Drivers
- Key Insights - Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection Drivers
- 2020 Handheld Diagnostic Tool Purchases
- Handheld Diagnostic Tool Market Performance Index
- Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Word Cloud - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Distribution Channels over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection Drivers
- Key Insights - Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection Drivers
- 2020 Pneumatic/Air Tools Purchases
6 Pneumatic/Air Tool Market Performance Index
- Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Brand Reputation Gap - Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Word Cloud - Pneumatic/Air Tools
- Distribution Channels over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools
7 Tool Storage Devices
- Tool Storage Device Selection Drivers
- Key Insights - Tool Storage Device Selection Drivers
- 2020 Purchases of Tool Storage Devices
- Tool Storage Device Market Performance Index
- Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Tool Storage Devices
- Brand Reputation Gap - Tool Storage Devices
- Word Cloud - Tool Storage Devices
- Distribution Channels over Time - Tool Storage Devices
8 Profile
- Shop and Technician Profiles
- Purchase Decision Process by Auto Tool
- Role by Automotive Garage
9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gmttn
