United States Automotive Technicians Tools Report 2022: Competitive Intensity to Become the Second-most Preferred Auto Tool Brand is Expected to Increase as Snap-on Remains the Segment Leader

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Automotive Technicians' Choice Survey, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the survey of the independent automotive aftermarket vehicle service technicians' choice of tools. The survey was conducted using a computer-assisted telephone interview methodology in 2021.

In total, 414 automotive technicians were surveyed for this research. To qualify as a respondent, an automotive technician had to be working at least 32 hours per week and physically working on vehicles on at least a weekly basis.

Respondents represent automotive repair shops throughout the United States. Shop types include new-vehicle dealership service departments, franchised auto repair shops, and independent auto repair shops.

The study covers the following key tool categories:

Power tool

Hand tool

Handheld diagnostic tool

Pneumatic or air tool

Qualitative areas covered as part of this research include the following:

Quality: Relates to original equipment (OE) fit, form, and function; the closer something matches the original part, the higher the perceived quality

Reliability: Relates to service life; a reliable product is one that is less susceptible to premature failure and has comparatively low warranty claims

Innovation: Relates to new ideas or products and continual improvements

In addition to the above trends, tool purchase rate, purchase decision factors, dominant brand, key challengers (brands), strategic drivers, performance index, brand ownership trends, and brand reputation gap have also been covered in this research deliverable.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Methodology

Respondent Profile - Automotive Technician Profile: Shop Type and Region

2 Growth Environment

Key 2021 Survey Findings

Auto Tool Purchase Rates

Most Influential Factors in the Purchase Decision-making Process

Dominant Brand vs. Key Challengers - Summary of the Ownership Gap across Product Categories

Most Prevalent Purchase Channel Trends - Mobile Tool Distributor

Auto Tool Purchase Channel Trends

3 Power Tools

A Matrix Guide to Auto Tool Selection Drivers

Power Tool Selection Drivers

Key Insights - Power Tool Selection Drivers

2020 Power Tool Purchases

Power Tool Market Performance Index

Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Power Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Power Tools

Interpreting Word Clouds - What is Most Commonly Said

Word Cloud - Power Tools

Distribution Channels over Time - Power Tools

4 Hand Tools

Hand Tool Selection Drivers

Key Insights - Hand Tool Selection Drivers

2020 Hand Tool Purchases

Hand Tool Market Performance Index

Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Hand Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Hand Tools

Word Cloud - Hand Tools

Distribution Channels over Time - Hand Tools

5 Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection Drivers

Key Insights - Handheld Diagnostic Tool Selection Drivers

2020 Handheld Diagnostic Tool Purchases

Handheld Diagnostic Tool Market Performance Index

Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Word Cloud - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Distribution Channels over Time - Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Pneumatic/Air Tools

Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection Drivers

Key Insights - Pneumatic/Air Tool Selection Drivers

2020 Pneumatic/Air Tools Purchases

6 Pneumatic/Air Tool Market Performance Index

Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools

Brand Reputation Gap - Pneumatic/Air Tools

Word Cloud - Pneumatic/Air Tools

Distribution Channels over Time - Pneumatic/Air Tools

7 Tool Storage Devices

Tool Storage Device Selection Drivers

Key Insights - Tool Storage Device Selection Drivers

2020 Purchases of Tool Storage Devices

Tool Storage Device Market Performance Index

Top Brand Share Ownership over Time - Tool Storage Devices

Brand Reputation Gap - Tool Storage Devices

Word Cloud - Tool Storage Devices

Distribution Channels over Time - Tool Storage Devices

8 Profile

Shop and Technician Profiles

Purchase Decision Process by Auto Tool

Role by Automotive Garage

9 Appendix

