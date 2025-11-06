United States Basketball League Announces Rebirth

USBL's Comeback Season Tips in March 2026.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Basketball League (USBL) — known historically as "The League of Opportunity" — relaunches today, returning a storied spring basketball tradition to fans and communities across the country. Founded in 1985 by the late Daniel Meisenheimer and long recognized as a development platform where future NBA standouts sharpened their game, the USBL enters a new era with a 24 game season set to tip off in March 2026.

A legacy of opportunity

From its inception, the USBL played a late-spring/early-summer schedule and became a proving ground for elite talent. The league's alumni include NBA names such as Muggsy Bogues, Manute Bol, Spud Webb, Anthony Mason, Darrell Armstrong, Mario Elie, plus celebrities like Nancy Lieberman and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, underscoring the USBL's role in player development and community entertainment. In total, over 150 players have gone on from the USBL to the NBA. Notable NBA veterans are still involved with the USBL today, including Las Vegas Stars Head Coach and General Manager Cliff Levingston. "I'm thrilled to have been a part of the USBL's incredible history. It's an honor to join an incredible group of teams in relaunching the USBL," Levingston said.

Current teams

The USBL will open its 2026 season with the following member clubs:

Bakersfield Majestics

Baltimore Rhythm

Capital Seahawks

Frederick Flying Cows

Las Vegas Stars

Lilac City Legends

Long Beach Blue Waves

New Jersey Shore Breaks

New York Phoenix

Reading Rebels

Salem Capitals

San Diego Sharks

Seattle Super Hawks

Vancouver Bears

Virginia Valley Vipers

Additional franchises are expected to be named in the coming months as the league evaluates bids and venues nationwide.

Leadership quotes

"Today is about restoring a great American basketball tradition. The USBL has always been where hungry players, coaches, and communities come together in the spring. We're bringing that energy back — bigger, better, and built for 2026."

— Dennis Truax, Commissioner, USBL

"Our mission is simple: create opportunity and unforgettable game-night experiences for fans and players alike in markets that love basketball. With our 2026 season on the horizon anchored by the strength of established, successful franchises around the country, the USBL is positioned to make basketball history."

— Ingrid Hutt, Co-Executive Director, USBL

About USBL

Originally launched in 1985, the USBL built a national footprint and reputation as a spring professional basketball league that helped launch or extend professional careers. After its prior run concluded in 2008, the league now returns with a modern model focused on player development, fan-first experiences, and community impact. The USBL tips off in March 2026.

Press Contact:

Halston Harn

619.866.3550

http://www.usbl.net

SOURCE USBL