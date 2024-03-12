United States Beer Market Essentials Report 2023 with Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beer in the U.S. Through 2027: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research report on the largest beverage alcohol segment examines trends and top companies' strategies and gives a picture of the entire beer market and its many nuances.

It provides up-to-date statistics on key sub-segment trends, innovation transforming the category, leading brands, packaging and channels of distribution. It also offers data on regional markets, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections and more. Plus, volume, sales, growth and market share data is provided for leading craft brews, microbrews and brewpubs!

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading beer companies.

The Answers You Need

Beer in the U.S. through 2027: Market Essentials is the culmination of an extensive body of industry research conducted each year by Beverage Marketing Corporation. This report provides in-depth market data, shedding light on various aspects of the beer market, enabling users to gain insight into this huge and multi-faceted industry and its challenges.

Questions answered in this report include:

What are the growth prospects for regular domestic, light and imported beer in the United States ?

? How did flavored malt beverages (FMBs), including hard seltzer, perform?

How are no-alcohol beers faring? Is their share of the total beer/cider market increasing?

How many gallons of beer did U.S. residents consume in 2022, and how did that differ from previous years? Which U.S. regions were strongest?

Which brands and segments grew in 2022 and which did not?

Which segments of the market will gain share by 2027?

How did developments in the craft beer market compare with those of large, traditional national brands?

Which are the leading distribution points for beer and how have market share figures changed in the past five years? What will the next five years likely bring in terms of distribution?

What are the prospects for a turnaround in beer by 2027?

Report Features

A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the beer market.

Data comparing packaged versus draft volume.

Volume, share and growth of the overall beer marketplace as well as its various segments, including domestic light, value, regular, premium and super-premium; FMBs, including hard seltzer; craft; malt liquor, non-alcohol and more.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes brands offered by Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Constellation Brands Beer Division, Heineken USA and Diageo Beer Company. Data include volume, growth and market share statistics for key companies and brands.

and Diageo Beer Company. Data include volume, growth and market share statistics for key companies and brands. Beer volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading beer companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key beer brands.

Five-year projections for the beer market and its segments. Includes compound annual growth rates through 2027 for packaged and draft beer, regional and state volume, and volume by distribution channel.

As marketers shift their strategies and innovate to meet challenges brought on by changing consumer trends, beer will continue to be a segment to watch, especially with the recent growth in FMB volume fueled by hard seltzer brands. Beverage Marketing Corporation's report provides the reliable historical, current and projected data required to take advantage of opportunities for growth for those within, or competing against, beer.

Key Topics Covered:

The Beer Market

Overview & Issues

Special Note on Coronavirus

Volume Trends

Per Capita Consumption Trends

Wholesale Dollar Sales Trends

Retail Dollar Sales Trends

Segment Trends

Packaging Trends

Distribution Trends

The Projected Beer Market

Overview & Issues

Volume Forecasts

Per Capita Consumption Forecasts

Wholesale Dollar Sales Forecasts

Retail Dollar Sales Forecasts

Leading Companies

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Bell's Brewery

Constellation Brands Beer Division

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Deschutes Brewery

Diageo Beer Company

Heineken USA

Molson Coors Beverage Company

New Belgium Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Spoetzl Brewery

The Boston Beer Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35m8l4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets