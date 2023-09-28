United States Behavioral Therapists Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Preventive Services will Lead to Industry Demand with Increased Coverage in Employer-Sponsored Health Plans

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Behavioral Therapists in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A deepening mental health crisis has led revenue to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the past five years - including an estimated 1.1% increase in 2023 - when revenue will total an expected $11.0 billion.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

The Behavioral Therapists industry has gained significant traction due to the rising awareness of the multifaceted benefits of mental health treatment, from personal to economic and societal advantages. Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration reveals that an alarming one in four adults grapple with a mental health condition.

With the progressive destigmatization of mental health, a growing number of these individuals are now seeking the services of behavioral therapists. Furthermore, the recognition of the interconnectedness between behavioral health and physical conditions has prompted a more integrated approach in patient care.

This has paved the way for behavioral therapists to play a pivotal role in traditional healthcare setups, a trend further buoyed by increased coverage in employer-sponsored health plans, making therapy more accessible than ever before.

