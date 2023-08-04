United States Beverage Market Outlook 2023-2027 - The Rise of Healthier-for-You Beverages, Opportunities in CBD Infused Drinks

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Beverage Market Outlook 2023: Inflation, Home Delivery, Health Halos & Other Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Combining extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2023 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. packaged beverage market.

This report provides invaluable insights into current trends and future directions for marketing, retailing, and consumer patterns across the food market.

Focused on selected packaged beverage products sold to consumers through various retail channels in the United States, U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2023 covers all major distribution channels, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, specialty food stores, vending machines, and more.

With market size data spanning from 2017 to 2022 and projections extending from 2023 to 2027, this report equips businesses with data-driven foresight to navigate the dynamic beverage market.

Key Topics Covered

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

BEVERAGE RETAIL SALES FORECAST

BEVERAGE TRENDS

Private Label Surges Due to Inflation

Alternatives with Real Dairy Attributes

Healthier-For-You

Reduced or Zero Sugar

Excite The Senses

Target Gamers

Hard Beverages

Embrace ESG

SCOPE

METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2: COVID-19 EFFECTS ON CONSUMERS

HIGHLIGHTS

CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 EXPOSURE REMAIN

IMPACT ON FOOD

Concerns About High Prices and Shortages

Concerns about Rising Prices by Product Category, 2021, 2022 (percent of consumers)

Consumer Price Index for Food at Home Categories, February 2023 , May 2023 (year-over-year percent change)

, (year-over-year percent change) Concerns About Shortages

Consumers Still Stockpiling

DRINKING PATTERNS: PANDEMIC BOOSTS BOTTLED WATER CONSUMPTION MOST

HOME COOKING REMAINS RELATIVELY HIGH

BOOSTED ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING ACTIVITY CONTINUING THROUGH 2022

Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic

Many Have Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022

EFFECTS ON WORK HAVE CONTINUED IN 2021 AND 2022

Changes in Work From Home Frequency

CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW

BEVERAGE RETAIL SALES FORECAST

Inflation Easing But Has Driven Dollar Sales

Future Outperformers: Dairy Alternatives, Energy & Sports Drinks, Bottled Water

Post-Pandemic: Dollar Sales Surge, Demand Suffers

Food and Beverage Sales Shift Back to Foodservice But Food Retail Still High

DISTRIBUTION TRENDS

E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery

Faster Home Delivery

Autonomous Delivery

Drone Delivery

In-Home Delivery

On-Demand Delivery

Instacart Helps Retailers Drive Sales, Save Customers Money

SNACKING

Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking

Snacking Highest in the Afternoon

Fruit Most Preferred in Morning, Savory/Salty and Sweet Treats at Night

CONVENIENCE STORES MAINTAIN POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY

CHAPTER 4: BEVERAGE TRENDS

ALTERNATIVES WITH REAL DAIRY ATTRIBUTES

Dairy-Free, Plant-Based

Animal-Free Dairy

HEALTHIER-FOR-YOU

Reduced or Zero Sugar

Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners

HEALTHIER-FOR-KIDS

EXCITE THE SENSES

TARGET GAMERS

CBD-INFUSED

HARD BEVERAGES

PARTNERSHIPS ADVANTAGEOUS

PRIVATE LABEL SURGES DUE TO INFLATION

EMBRACE ESG

Food Waste

Clean Water and Conservation

Social Causes

Sustainability

Packaging

Beverage Packaging Recyclability a Top Consumer Priority

Plastic Bottles Still Recycled Most

Consumer Opinions on Sustainability

Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular

CHAPTER 5: BOTTLED AND ENHANCED WATERS

SALES OUTLOOK

Market to Exceed $37 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Consumer Preferences - Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored

Still Water Consumed Far More than Sparkling or Seltzer

Water Filter Ownership Remains High After 2020 Spike

Hard Seltzer Slows but Gains Continue

KEY OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier-For-You

Excite the Senses

Embrace ESG

CBD-Infused

Hard Seltzers/Waters

CHAPTER 6: CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS

SALES OUTLOOK

Market Nearly $62 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Diet Soda Consumption Gets Pandemic Boost

Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular Despite Environmental Concerns

Diet Cola Drinkers Consumer More

Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers

KEY OPPORTUNITIES

Excite the Senses

Healthier-For-You

Embrace ESG

Hard Soda

CBD-Infused

CHAPTER 7: COFFEE AND READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE

SALES OUTLOOK

Market to Exceed $22 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category/Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Ground Coffee Consumed Most; RTD Coffee Gaining

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Single-Serve Pods Continue to Gain; Loose Grinds Preferred Most

Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee Overwhelmingly Preferred

Coffee Consumption Keeps Rising

Coffee Appliance Sales Boosted by At-Home Consumption

KEY OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier-For-You

Excite the Senses

Coffee Shop Experience At Home

Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods

Hard Coffee

Embrace ESG

CHAPTER 8: DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

SALES OUTLOOK

Total Market to Exceed $33 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Volume Sales

Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Dominant Dairy Milk Consumption Decreasing; Milk Alternatives Increasing

2% and Whole Preferred Most by Milk Drinkers

Organic Milk Consumption at Record High; Remains a Niche

Plastic Jugs Still Most Popular Milk Package by Far

Oat Milk Gains But Almond Milk Still Dominant

KEY OPPORTUNITIES

Alternatives with Real Dairy Attributes

Animal-Free Dairy

Healthier-For-You

Healthier-For-Kids

Excite the Senses

Mindful Indulgence

Embrace ESG

CHAPTER 9: ENERGY AND SPORTS DRINKS

SALES OUTLOOK

Market to Approach $46 Billion by 2027

by 2027 Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Low Penetration for Energy Drinks Especially

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Drinks Dominate, Shots Remain Smaller Niche

Similar Consumption Patterns for Energy and Sports Drinks

KEY OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier-For-You

Rapid Hydration

Excite the Senses

Mindful Indulgence

Embrace ESG

CHAPTER 10: JUICES

SALES OUTLOOK

Market Declining to About $21 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Traditional Juice Consumption Continues Declines

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

OJ Plastic Jugs and Glass Bottles Gain Over Cartons

Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of OJ Daily

Cranberry Makes Gains; Apple Remains Favorite

Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily

KEY OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier-For-You

Healthier-For-Kids

Hard Juices

Excite the Senses

Leverage Snacking Trend

Embrace ESG

CBD-Infused

CHAPTER 11: TEA AND READY-TO-DRINK TEA

SALES OUTLOOK

Market to Approach $11 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category and Segment Sales

CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Despite Declines Tea Bags Still Most Popular

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Caffeinated Overwhelmingly Preferred by Tea Drinkers

Regular Size Bags Overwhelmingly Preferred Format

Herbal Tea Consumption Increases Over Last Three Years

Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 1-2 Cups Daily

Flavored RTD Iced Tea Overwhelmingly Preferred

Most Consume 1-2 RTD Teas Weekly; Relatively High Percentage Drink 9+

KEY OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier-For-You

Excite the Senses

CBD-Infused

Hard Teas

Embrace ESG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzq438

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets