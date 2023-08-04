United States Beverage Market Outlook 2023-2027 - The Rise of Healthier-for-You Beverages, Opportunities in CBD Infused Drinks

04 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Beverage Market Outlook 2023: Inflation, Home Delivery, Health Halos & Other Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Combining extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2023 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. packaged beverage market.
This report provides invaluable insights into current trends and future directions for marketing, retailing, and consumer patterns across the food market.
Focused on selected packaged beverage products sold to consumers through various retail channels in the United States, U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2023 covers all major distribution channels, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, specialty food stores, vending machines, and more.
With market size data spanning from 2017 to 2022 and projections extending from 2023 to 2027, this report equips businesses with data-driven foresight to navigate the dynamic beverage market.
Key Topics Covered
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- BEVERAGE RETAIL SALES FORECAST
- BEVERAGE TRENDS
- Private Label Surges Due to Inflation
- Alternatives with Real Dairy Attributes
- Healthier-For-You
- Reduced or Zero Sugar
- Excite The Senses
- Target Gamers
- Hard Beverages
- Embrace ESG
- SCOPE
- METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 2: COVID-19 EFFECTS ON CONSUMERS
- HIGHLIGHTS
- CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 EXPOSURE REMAIN
- IMPACT ON FOOD
- Concerns About High Prices and Shortages
- Concerns about Rising Prices by Product Category, 2021, 2022 (percent of consumers)
- Consumer Price Index for Food at Home Categories, February 2023, May 2023 (year-over-year percent change)
- Concerns About Shortages
- Consumers Still Stockpiling
- DRINKING PATTERNS: PANDEMIC BOOSTS BOTTLED WATER CONSUMPTION MOST
- HOME COOKING REMAINS RELATIVELY HIGH
- BOOSTED ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING ACTIVITY CONTINUING THROUGH 2022
- Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic
- Many Have Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022
- EFFECTS ON WORK HAVE CONTINUED IN 2021 AND 2022
- Changes in Work From Home Frequency
CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW
- BEVERAGE RETAIL SALES FORECAST
- Inflation Easing But Has Driven Dollar Sales
- Future Outperformers: Dairy Alternatives, Energy & Sports Drinks, Bottled Water
- Post-Pandemic: Dollar Sales Surge, Demand Suffers
- Food and Beverage Sales Shift Back to Foodservice But Food Retail Still High
- DISTRIBUTION TRENDS
- E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery
- Faster Home Delivery
- Autonomous Delivery
- Drone Delivery
- In-Home Delivery
- On-Demand Delivery
- Instacart Helps Retailers Drive Sales, Save Customers Money
- SNACKING
- Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking
- Snacking Highest in the Afternoon
- Fruit Most Preferred in Morning, Savory/Salty and Sweet Treats at Night
- CONVENIENCE STORES MAINTAIN POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY
CHAPTER 4: BEVERAGE TRENDS
- ALTERNATIVES WITH REAL DAIRY ATTRIBUTES
- Dairy-Free, Plant-Based
- Animal-Free Dairy
- HEALTHIER-FOR-YOU
- Reduced or Zero Sugar
- Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake
- Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake
- Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners
- HEALTHIER-FOR-KIDS
- EXCITE THE SENSES
- TARGET GAMERS
- CBD-INFUSED
- HARD BEVERAGES
- PARTNERSHIPS ADVANTAGEOUS
- PRIVATE LABEL SURGES DUE TO INFLATION
- EMBRACE ESG
- Food Waste
- Clean Water and Conservation
- Social Causes
- Sustainability
- Packaging
- Beverage Packaging Recyclability a Top Consumer Priority
- Plastic Bottles Still Recycled Most
- Consumer Opinions on Sustainability
- Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular
CHAPTER 5: BOTTLED AND ENHANCED WATERS
- SALES OUTLOOK
- Market to Exceed $37 Billion in 2027
- Segment Sales
- CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Consumer Preferences - Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored
- Still Water Consumed Far More than Sparkling or Seltzer
- Water Filter Ownership Remains High After 2020 Spike
- Hard Seltzer Slows but Gains Continue
- KEY OPPORTUNITIES
- Healthier-For-You
- Excite the Senses
- Embrace ESG
- CBD-Infused
- Hard Seltzers/Waters
CHAPTER 6: CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- SALES OUTLOOK
- Market Nearly $62 Billion in 2027
- Category Sales
- CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Diet Soda Consumption Gets Pandemic Boost
- Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular Despite Environmental Concerns
- Diet Cola Drinkers Consumer More
- Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers
- KEY OPPORTUNITIES
- Excite the Senses
- Healthier-For-You
- Embrace ESG
- Hard Soda
- CBD-Infused
CHAPTER 7: COFFEE AND READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE
- SALES OUTLOOK
- Market to Exceed $22 Billion in 2027
- Category/Segment Sales
- CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Ground Coffee Consumed Most; RTD Coffee Gaining
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Single-Serve Pods Continue to Gain; Loose Grinds Preferred Most
- Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee Overwhelmingly Preferred
- Coffee Consumption Keeps Rising
- Coffee Appliance Sales Boosted by At-Home Consumption
- KEY OPPORTUNITIES
- Healthier-For-You
- Excite the Senses
- Coffee Shop Experience At Home
- Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods
- Hard Coffee
- Embrace ESG
CHAPTER 8: DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES
- SALES OUTLOOK
- Total Market to Exceed $33 Billion in 2027
- Volume Sales
- Category and Segment Sales
- CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Dominant Dairy Milk Consumption Decreasing; Milk Alternatives Increasing
- 2% and Whole Preferred Most by Milk Drinkers
- Organic Milk Consumption at Record High; Remains a Niche
- Plastic Jugs Still Most Popular Milk Package by Far
- Oat Milk Gains But Almond Milk Still Dominant
- KEY OPPORTUNITIES
- Alternatives with Real Dairy Attributes
- Animal-Free Dairy
- Healthier-For-You
- Healthier-For-Kids
- Excite the Senses
- Mindful Indulgence
- Embrace ESG
CHAPTER 9: ENERGY AND SPORTS DRINKS
- SALES OUTLOOK
- Market to Approach $46 Billion by 2027
- Category and Segment Sales
- CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Low Penetration for Energy Drinks Especially
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Drinks Dominate, Shots Remain Smaller Niche
- Similar Consumption Patterns for Energy and Sports Drinks
- KEY OPPORTUNITIES
- Healthier-For-You
- Rapid Hydration
- Excite the Senses
- Mindful Indulgence
- Embrace ESG
CHAPTER 10: JUICES
- SALES OUTLOOK
- Market Declining to About $21 Billion in 2027
- Category Sales
- CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Traditional Juice Consumption Continues Declines
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- OJ Plastic Jugs and Glass Bottles Gain Over Cartons
- Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of OJ Daily
- Cranberry Makes Gains; Apple Remains Favorite
- Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily
- KEY OPPORTUNITIES
- Healthier-For-You
- Healthier-For-Kids
- Hard Juices
- Excite the Senses
- Leverage Snacking Trend
- Embrace ESG
- CBD-Infused
CHAPTER 11: TEA AND READY-TO-DRINK TEA
- SALES OUTLOOK
- Market to Approach $11 Billion in 2027
- Category and Segment Sales
- CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Despite Declines Tea Bags Still Most Popular
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Caffeinated Overwhelmingly Preferred by Tea Drinkers
- Regular Size Bags Overwhelmingly Preferred Format
- Herbal Tea Consumption Increases Over Last Three Years
- Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 1-2 Cups Daily
- Flavored RTD Iced Tea Overwhelmingly Preferred
- Most Consume 1-2 RTD Teas Weekly; Relatively High Percentage Drink 9+
- KEY OPPORTUNITIES
- Healthier-For-You
- Excite the Senses
- CBD-Infused
- Hard Teas
- Embrace ESG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzq438
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article