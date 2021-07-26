United States Beverages Market Report 2021: Demand and Shipments Segmented by Product to 2025

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Beverages Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US beverages demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of: alcoholic beverages; carbonated soft drinks (CSD); dairy milk; fruit beverages; bottled water; non-dairy milk; and other beverages such as energy drinks, iced coffees and tea, and sports drinks.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This 'Focus Report National Survey' has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

The scope of this report encompasses beverages consumed from bottles, single-serving containers, and various types of dispensing systems utilizing bulk packages (e.g., fountain drinks, beer taps, and water coolers).

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Highlights Market Environment Historical Trends Key Economic Indicators Trade Product Development Beverage Packaging Distribution Overview Product Segmentation & Forecasts Alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Dairy Milk Fruit Beverages Bottled Water Non-Dairy Milk Other Beverages Industry Structure Industry Characteristics Market Leaders About this Report Scope Sources Industry Codes Methodology Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itexu2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

