United States Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Markets, 2021-2028 - Growing Applications of Reverse Logistics in Biopharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Specialty Drugs, Generics), by Supply Chain (Non-cold, Cold Chain), by Service Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is expected to reach USD 62.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR 7.1%

Increasing demand for novel biologics and the need to manage those is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for temperature-controlled logistic services to transport biologics in various regions and the growing distribution networks of biopharmaceutical companies to improve their sales are factors driving the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on global logistics to some extent due to diminished air freight capacity and reduced workforce at warehouses and airports. The decisions of local authorities to shut down the logistic infrastructure, enforce movement restriction, or put in place additional requirements to suppress transmission of the virus have also impacted the logistic services. This has significantly hindered many supply operations.



The future seems lucrative for the market with the retraction of government regulations related to transportation and shelter-in-place mandates. A sudden surge in the demand for cold chain logistics was observed during the pandemic. Growth in the manufacture and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected throughout 2021.

For instance, in March 2021, FedEx Express started shipping the COVID19 vaccine for McKesson Corp. to centers all across the U.S. The company has already shipped millions of COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December 2020.



U.S. Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Report Highlights

The non-cold chain logistics held the largest market share of 80.8% in 2020 owing to the sales of a large number of drugs that do not require any temperature control

The cold chain logistics segment is projected to witness the fastest of CAGR 10.1% over the forecast period owing to the demand for biologics, such as cellular therapies, vaccines, and test kits

The increasing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is a major contributing factor to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of outsourcing logistics services is fueling the growth

The warehousing & storage segment held the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2020 due to the growing demand for storage

The specialty drugs segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rapid growth in specialty pharma

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Definition

3.1 By Supply Chain

3.2 By Services Type

3.3 By Product Type



Chapter 4. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

4.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Logistics

4.2.2 Growing Applications of Reverse Logistics in Biopharmaceutical Industry

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

4.3 Market Restraint Analysis

4.3.1 Compliance Issues while Outsourcing

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Qualitative Information for Hub Services, Copay, and Adherence

5.1 Hub Services

5.2 Copay

5.3 Adherence



Chapter 6. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Supply Chain Segment Analysis

6.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Cold Chain Logistics

6.3 Non-Cold Chain Logistics



Chapter 7. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Services Type Segment Analysis

7.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Transportation

7.2.1 Transportation Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2.2 Air Freight

7.2.3 Sea Freight

7.2.4 Overland Transportation

7.3 Warehousing and Storage



Chapter 8. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

8.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Specialty Drugs

8.3 Generics

8.4 Plasma Derived Products



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Agility

Amerisourcebergen Corporation

Db Schenker

Dhl International Gmbh

Fedex

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel

Sf Express

United Parcel Service Of America, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ilmqx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

