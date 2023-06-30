United States Biosimilar Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $50.68 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 40.17%

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Biosimilar Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID- 19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US biosimilar market is forecasted to reach US$50.68 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 40.17% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the US biosimilar market is supported by factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, growing geriatric population and favorable environment. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by complexities in manufacturing, excess competition and complexities in pricing.

The US biosimilar market by drug class can be segmented as follows: monoclonal antibodies, filgrastim & pegfilgrastim and others. In 2022, the dominant share of the US biosimilar market was being held by monoclonal antibodies, followed by filgrastim & pegfilgrastim. As of 2022, there have been 41 approvals and 30 launches in the U.S. biosimilar market.

The US biosimilar market by product can be categorized as follows: Prolia (Denosumab), Xolair (Omalizumab), Rituxan (Rituximab), Humira (Adalimumab) and Stelara (Ustekinumab). The US Biosimilar market landscape by class can be categorized as follows: Supportive Care, Oncology, Long Acting Insulin, Rapid Acting Insulin, Ophthalmology and TNF blockers. Factors such as patent expiry Of biologics and research on new indications has been supporting the US biosimilar market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new challenges for the pharmaceutical industry, including makers of biosimilars. The pandemic threatened to derailed product pipelines. During the height of the outbreak, resources were diverted away from the research and development of new biosimilars and towards the fight against COVID-19.

Companies Mentioned

Celltrion, Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Viatris Inc.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US biosimilar market with impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID- 19

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Biosimilar Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The US Biosimilar Market by Drug Class

3.3 The US Biosimilar Approvals

3.4 The US Biosimilar Launches

3.5 The US Biosimilar in Pipeline

3.6 The US Biosimilar Market by Product

3.6.1 The US Prolia (Denosumab) Biosimilar Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 The US Xolair (Omalizumab) Biosimilar Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 The US Rituxan (Rituximab) Biosimilar Market Forecast by Value

3.6.4 The US Humira (Adalimumab) Biosimilar Market Forecast by Value

3.6.5 The US Stelara (Ustekinumab) Biosimilar Market Forecast by Value

3.7 The US Biosimilar Market Landscape

3.7.1 The US Supportive Care Biosimilar Market Landscape

3.7.2 The US Oncology Biosimilar Market Landscape

3.7.3 The US Long Acting Insulin Biosimilar Market Landscape

3.7.4 The US Rapid Acting Insulin Biosimilar Market Landscape

3.7.5 The US Ophthalmology Biosimilar Market Landscape

3.7.6 The US TNF blockers Biosimilar Market Landscape

3.8 The US Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.1 The US Supportive Care Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.2 The US Oncology Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.3 The US Insulin Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.4 The US Ophthalmology Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.5 The US TNF blockers Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.6 The US Immunosuppressant Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.7 The US Bone Health Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.8 The US Growth Hormone Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

3.8.9 The US Infertility Biosimilar Pipeline Landscape

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

4.1.2 Increasing Health Expenditure

4.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.1.4 Payors Favoring Biosimilars

4.1.5 Cost Effective

4.1.6 Favorable Environment

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Patent Expiry of Biologics

4.2.2 Research on New Indications

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Complexities in Manufacturing

4.3.2 Excess Competition

4.3.3 Complexities in Pricing

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Forecasted Market Share - Key Players

6. Company Profiles

