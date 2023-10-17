United States Bispecific Antibodies Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight Report 2023-2028: Market Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment and Infectious Disease Control

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Bispecific Antibodies Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US bispecific antibodies market has witnessed the approval of several groundbreaking therapies that have extended survival rates, improved response rates, and provided new treatment options for patients with refractory or relapsed cancers.

The US bispecific antibody market has also shown promise in addressing infectious diseases. Bispecific antibodies can be engineered to simultaneously neutralize pathogens and stimulate the immune system, boosting the body's ability to fight infections effectively.

US is also paving the way for innovative therapies in neurological disorders. Bispecific antibodies are being explored to target misfolded proteins implicated in neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. By specifically targeting these pathological proteins and facilitating their clearance, bispecific antibodies offer a potential disease-modifying approach.

The clinical impact of these therapies could potentially slow disease progression and improve the quality of life for patients living with these devastating neurological disorders. In the realm of biopharmaceuticals, bispecific antibodies have emerged as a revolutionary class of therapies, opening new frontiers in precision medicine. These innovative molecules are designed to simultaneously target two distinct antigens, unlocking the potential for transformative treatment approaches across various diseases.

From oncology to autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases to neurodegenerative conditions, bispecific antibodies offer a clinical perspective that is reshaping patient care and inspiring new possibilities for precision therapies. In respect to this, the US market has emerged as frontrunner in commercializing this transformative therapeutic modality, and is now leading the development of bispecific antibodies, with several US based drugs makers having innovative bispecific antibodies candidates under development.

One of the key clinical perspectives of bispecific antibodies is their precision targeting capabilities. By engaging two specific antigens simultaneously, bispecific antibodies can be tailored to address unique molecular signatures of diseases. This precision targeting allows for more effective therapeutic interventions, minimizing off target effects on healthy tissues and reducing adverse events commonly associated with traditional treatments.

Researchers in the US were the first to hypothesize the use of bispecific antibodies in cancer treatment, and pursuant research and clinical studies demonstrated bispecific antibodies to revolutionize the approach to cancer treatment. By precisely engaging immune cells to target cancer cells, these therapies unleash potent immune responses against tumors while sparing healthy tissues, leading to improved tumor control and better patient outcomes.

From a clinical perspective, bispecific antibodies also hold promise in addressing treatment challenges posed by traditional therapies. For instance, drug resistance is a major obstacle in cancer treatment. Bispecific antibodies, with their dual-targeting capabilities, can circumvent resistance mechanisms and offer new avenues for patients who have exhausted conventional therapies.

Additionally, the ability of bispecific antibodies to penetrate specific tissues or cross the blood-brain barrier allows for more effective delivery of therapies to disease sites that were previously difficult to target. This opens up possibilities for addressing neurological disorders and other conditions with limited treatment options.

The US has been at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, consistently driving advancements in the field of medicine. In recent years, the country's clinical development of bispecific antibodies has not only transformed patient care within its borders but has also had a profound impact on the global market.

As the first country to approve several bispecific antibodies therapies, the US has set standard for global regulatory agencies. International regulators often align their evaluation processes with the FDA's standards, benefiting patients worldwide by expediting approvals and facilitating access to transformative treatments.

The influx of global investment further bolsters RandD efforts, creating a virtuous cycle of progress. This infusion of funds enables companies to expand clinical trials, explore new therapeutic applications, and develop a more diverse pipeline of bispecific antibodies with broad-reaching clinical implications.

The US leadership in the clinical development of bispecific antibodies has sparked numerous collaborations and partnerships on an international scale. Research institutions, companies, and clinicians from around the world seek to collaborate with US based organizations to access expertise, technologies, and resources.

These collaborations foster knowledge-sharing and resource pooling, contributing to a collective effort in advancing the global understanding of bispecific antibodies. Such partnerships have resulted in joint clinical trials and the exploration of diverse therapeutic applications across different countries.

As the US continues to lead in research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, the global market for bispecific antibodies expands, providing new hope for patients facing complex diseases worldwide. Through pioneering efforts, collaborations, and investments, the US has positioned itself as a driving force in the evolving landscape of precision medicine. The impacts of its clinical developments have the potential to revolutionize patient care on a global scale.

Report Highlights

US Bispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion By 2028

By 2028 FDA Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 11 Antibodies

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Dosage, Price and Sales Insight

Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Medicare, Medicaid and Drug Specific Policy

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On Bispecific Antibodies In Pipeline: > 300 Antibodies

US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Insight By Company, Indication and Phase

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On Approved Bispecific Antibodies

Key Topics Covered:

1. US Bispecific Antibodies Market Outlook

1.1 US Commercially Approved Bispecific Antibodies

1.2 US Bispecific Antibodies Market Current Scenario

1.3 US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Development & Commercial Collaborative Perspective

1.4 US Bispecific Antibodies Market Future Outlook

2. US Bispecific Antibodies Market Trends by Indication

2.1 Cancer

2.2 Ophthalmology

2.3 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

2.4 Blood Disorders

3. US Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Scenario

3.1 Medicare

3.2 Medicaid

3.3 Private Insurers

3.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

3.5 Approved Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Policies

4. Blincyto: 1st Approved Bispecific Antibody

4.1 Overview & Patent Insight

4.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

4.3 Sales Analysis

5. Hemlibra: 2nd Approved Bispecific Antibody

5.1 Overview

5.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

5.3 Sales Analysis

6. Rybrevant: 3rd Approved Bispecific Antibody

6.1 Overview

6.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

6.3 Sales Analysis

7. Kimmtrak: 4th Approved Bispecific Antibody

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

7.3 Sales Analysis

8. Vabysmo: 5th Approved Bispecific Antibody

8.1 Overview

8.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

8.3 Sales Analysis

9. Lunsumio: 6th Approved Bispecific Antibody

9.1 Overview & Patent Insight

9.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

9.3 Sales Analysis

10. Tecvayli: 7th Approved Bispecific Antibody

10.1 Overview & Patent Insight

10.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

11. Columvi: 8th Approved Bispecific Antibody

11.1 Overview & Patent Insight

11.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

12. Epkinly: 9th Approved Bispecific Antibody

12.1 Overview & Patent Insight

12.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

13. Talvey: 10th Approved Bispecific Antibody

13.1 Overview

13.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

14. Elrexfio: 11th Approved Bispecific Antibody

14.1 Overview

14.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

15. US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview

15.1 By Phase

15.2 By Biomarker

15.3 By Company

15.4 By Indication

15.5 Patient Segment

16. US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

16.1 Research

16.2 Preclinical

16.3 Phase-I

16.4 Phase-I/II

16.5 Phase-II

16.6 Phase-II/III

16.7 Phase-III

17. US Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight By Company & Indication

18. Competitive Landscape

18.1 AbbVie

18.2 ABL Bio

18.3 Abpro Therapeutics

18.4 Abzyme Therapeutics

18.5 Affimed Therapeutics

18.6 Agenus

18.7 Amberstone Biosciences

18.8 Amgen

18.9 Antibody Therapeutics

18.10 Aptevo Therapeutics

18.11 Astellas Pharma

18.12 AstraZeneca

18.13 BioAtla

18.14 Boehringer Ingelheim

18.15 Bristol-Myers Squibb

18.16 Chugai Pharmaceutical

18.17 CytomX Therapeutics

18.18 Cytovia Therapeutics

18.19 Dren Bio

18.20 Elpis Biopharmaceuticals

18.21 EpimAb Biotherapeutics

18.22 Genentech

18.23 Genmab

18.24 GO Therapeutics

18.25 Harbour BioMed

18.26 IGM Biosciences

18.27 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

18.28 Innovent Biologics

18.29 Integral Molecular

18.30 Invenra

18.31 Janssen Biotech

18.32 Kenjockety Biotechnology

18.33 L and L Biopharma

18.34 MacroGenics

18.35 Marengo Therapeutics

18.36 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

18.37 Merus

18.38 NovaRock Biotherapeutics

18.39 Pfizer

18.40 Phanes Therapeutics

18.41 QLSF Biotherapeutics

18.42 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

18.43 Revitope

18.44 Roche

18.45 Surrozen

18.46 Talem Therapeutics

18.47 Virtuoso Therapeutics

18.48 Xencor

18.49 Zhejiang Shimai Pharmaceutical

18.50 Zymeworks

