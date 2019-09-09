United States, Canada, and U.K. Prepaid Markets Report 2019: Compare the Market Size, Taxonomy, and Regulatory Structure of Three Desired Prepaid Debit Card Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S., Canada, and U.K. Prepaid Markets: Similarities and Differences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S., Canada, and U.K. Prepaid Markets: Similarities and Differences provides a comparison of these markets including market size, taxonomy, regulations, and key players.



Additionally, the report looks at the regulatory environments for prepaid debit cards, which are continually changing especially in Canada and the United Kingdom as regulators learn the nuances of the card market and where the risk lies. While some controls are necessary, prepaid programs face risks at both the state/providence and federal level provoking continual compliance concerns.



The prepaid debit card market is unique in that there are many product offerings under prepaid debit cards that are not widely known under that designation. People are more likely to know them as a gift, payroll, incentive, travel, or general-purpose reloadable (GPR) cards. Each country has its own set of products that function primarily the same but with major differences in the regulatory requirements. It's valuable to players in the prepaid market to see how each country is evolving in this space, the author of the report commented.



Highlights of the report include:

Canada is the smallest of the three markets at $4.3 billion , followed by the United Kingdom at $39 billion ; the United States is largest at $665 billion .

is the smallest of the three markets at , followed by the at ; is largest at . Each of the three offers opportunities. Canada has significant room for growth, the United Kingdom is quickly embracing e-money licenses which allow fintechs to operate more like banks, and the United States prepaid market, although mature, continues to reinvent itself through new product offerings and additional robust features when compared to the other counties.

has significant room for growth, the is quickly embracing e-money licenses which allow fintechs to operate more like banks, and prepaid market, although mature, continues to reinvent itself through new product offerings and additional robust features when compared to the other counties. The three taxonomies in the report show the growth difference in product offerings. The U.S. has the largest array of offerings with 11 categories, and 23 market segments. Canada has 3 categories and 17 segments, and the U.K. has 3 categories and 17 segments.

has 3 categories and 17 segments, and the U.K. has 3 categories and 17 segments. Regulations are expected to have an impact on the prepaid segment in Canada and the U.K. Controls are decreasing the usage of anonymous prepaid cards, and strong customer authentication (full registration of the card) will be required to have full access to all features and functionality.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



Methodology for Measuring the Market

Sales

Transactions

Loads

The United States, a Mature Prepaid Debit Card Market

Taxonomy of U.S. Prepaid Cards

U.S. Open-Loop Market Size

U.S. Closed-Loop Market Size

Regulations/Compliance

Canada's Growing Prepaid Market

Canadian Open-Loop Prepaid Market Size

Regulation and Compliance

The U.K. Prepaid Card Market in Perspective

Gift Card and Voucher Sales in the U.K.

Regulatory Pressure on U.K. Prepaid Cards

Prepaid Card Constructs

Comparing U.S., Canada, and U.K. Prepaid Market



Key Player in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Prepaid Markets



Conclusion



References



Companies Mentioned



Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal

Barclays

Berkeley Payments

Blackhawk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

City Services Benefits Card (CSBC)

Clydesdale Bank

Co-operative Bank

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Contis Group

Desjardins

Discover

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Financial Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN)

Greendot

Halifax

HSBC

InComm

Industrial and Commerce Bank of China

KEB Hana Bank of Canada

of Laurentian Bank

Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group (Bank of Scotland

Ltd

Mastercard

National Bank

National Gift Corporation (NGC)

Nationwide

Netspend

North West

Ontario Disability Support Program

PaySafe Group

Peoples Trust Company

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS)

PrePay Solutions

PSI-Pay

Rapid Payroll

RBC Royal Bank

RBS Group (NatWest

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

Scotiabank

TD Canada Trust

Toronto Employment and Social Services (TESS)

TSB

UK Gift Card and Voucher Association (UKGCVA)

Ulster Bank

US Bank

Vancity Community Investment Bank

Virgin Money

Visa

Wirecard

Yorkshire Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3mlde



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

