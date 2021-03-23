United States Cancer Biosimilar Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Avastin, Herceptin & Rituximab

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US cancer biosimilar market landscape is inclined towards entering the time of a splendid change. In the past few years, the country has observed a high influx in the number of biosimilar products for the benefit of the patient population, as the price of the branded drugs in the country such as immunotherapy and many more were on the rise.

Therefore, the arrival of the cancer biosimilar drug market in the country has played an important role in contributing a significant share in the overall cancer therapeutics market in the country. It can be observed for US cancer biosimilar market that despite of having tough competition, the market has been able to sustain the growth which is however very critical as millions of patients were highly dependent on the regulatory benefits of the market, thus promoting the entire market towards a very important playing field in the cancer therapeutics market.

From the past few years, the US cancer biosimilar market has continued to observe a focus on the entire transformation of the cancer therapeutics market. The entire transformation caused by the market in the past few years is estimated to be using several technologies such as commercialization and marketing strategic tools and programs that were hardly used for any biologic drug market.

It can be estimated for the market that in a short timeframe, has created a novel biotech space, inclining the market and investors towards a strategic important business model in the future years. In addition to this, other driving forces available in the market such as an increase in cancer cases and a high rate of cancer therapies are likely to accelerate the market towards superior change and the drastic arrival of applications for patient use.

The overall market of US cancer biosimilar market is highly driven by the medical progress that is occurring in the country. It can be concluded for the US cancer generics market that the whole market is centric towards cancer patient care. In order to boost the market, government of the country is also promoting the market by forcing on factors such as a high influx of local drug makers in the country, increased funds for biosimilar drugs development, aligning the physicians to prescribe biosimilar drugs instead of biologic drugs and many more.

Eventually, the market has inclined the entire cancer therapeutics market towards observing less cancer mortality rate and net consumption of the drugs that is high when compared with the market status of biologic drugs for different cancer indications.

There are several different prominent factors that have led to the successful uptake of the market at regional and global level, other than the prominent drivers. Some of the factors involve high practice for cancer biosimilar at R&D level, high take of clinicians, physicians, payers, manufacturers and legislators on expanding the market trends and opportunities.

In addition, the difference in the context of development costs, competition, entrant entry and many more in the US when compared with other markets of the world such as EU are also believed to create a landscape that is advancing faster. The entire country is poised towards spiraling research and development for the market, thus inclining the market towards delivering promising opportunities.

It is predicted that the US cancer biosimilar market has helped the researchers to navigate through the utmost need of the patients and deliver a course of change that could help the entire cancer therapeutics market at regional and international level offer multiple opportunities.

US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report highlights:

US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity: > US$ 15 Billion By 2026

By 2026 Currently 29 Cancer Biosimilar Approved In US Market

Pricing & Dosage Insight On More Than 10 Cancer Biosimilar Commercially Available In US Market

Cancer Biosimilar In Clinical Trials: > 10 Biosimilars

Comprehensive Insight On Cancer Biosimilar Clinical Trials Insight By Company & Indication

Key Topics Covered:

1. Biosimiliars: A New Era in Cancer Therapeutics

2. Development of Biosimilars

3. Need of Cancer Biosimilars in US

4. US Comparative Price Analysis of Marketed Cancer Biosimilars

4.1 Avastin

4.2 Herceptin

4.3 Rituximab

5. US Reimbursement Scenario for Cancer Biosimilars

5.1 Current Scenario

5.2 Future Potential of Reimbursement Scenario

6. US Cancer Biosimilar Market Overview

6.1 Current Biosimilar Market Scenario

6.2 US Cancer Biosimilar Market

6.3 Off Going Patents: Biosimilar Opportunity Ahead

7. US Cancer Biosimilar Market by Product

7.1 Rituximab

7.2 Herceptin

7.3 Avastin

8. US Potential Cancer Biosimilars Market Opportunity By Popular Drugs Patent Expiry

8.1 Erbitux Biosimilar

8.2 Vectibix Biosimilar

8.3 Yervoy Biosimilar

8.4 Trodelvy Biosimilar

8.5 Perjeta Biosimilar

8.6 Gazyva Biosimilar

8.7 Darzlex Biosimilar

8.8 Xgeva Biosimilar

8.9 Cyramza Biosimilar

8.10 Kadcyla Biosimilar

8.11 Opdivo Biosimilar

8.12 Tagraxofusp Biosimilar

8.13 Tecentriq Biosimilar

8.14 Keytruda Biosimilar

8.15 Imfinzi Biosimilar

9. US Biosimilar Clinical Pipeline By Company Indication & Phase

9.1 Preclinical

9.2 Phase-I

9.3 Phase-III

9.4 Preregistration

9.5 Registered

10. US Marketed Biosimilar Clinical Insight

11. US Cancer Biosimilar Market vs. Global Cancer Biosimilar Market

11.1 Europe Cancer Biosimilar Market

11.2 Japan Cancer Biosimilar Market

11.3 India Cancer Biosimilar Market

11.4 China Cancer Biosimilar Market

11.5 South Korea Cancer Biosimilar Market

12. US Biosimilar vs Generic Cancer Drug Market

13. US Cancer Biosimilar Market Dynamics

13.1 US Cancer Biosimilar Market Drivers

13.2 Barriers to US Biosimilar Market

14. US Cancer Biosimilar Future Outlook

15. Competitive Landscape

Amgen

AstraZencea

Biogen

Coherus Bioscience

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co.

Merck

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

