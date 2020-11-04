United States Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Report 2020-2024 Featuring Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corp, Charlotte's Web, CV Sciences, Medical Marijuana, Inc.

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market (by Types, Distribution Channels & Products): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. cannabidiol market is estimated to reach US$13.39 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 42.36% for the period spanning 2020-2024.



The growth of the market has been driven by a growing incidence of Alzheimer's disease, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, rising depression rate, increasing geriatric population, mounting online retail sales and expanding urbanization. However, growth of the market would be challenged by the high cost of CBD products and side effects associated with CBD products.



Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include increasing prevalence of arthritis, rising adoption among millennials, the surging occurrence of chronic disorders and upswing in sports injuries.

The U.S. cannabidiol market is categorized on the basis of type, distribution channel and product. According to type, the market can broadly be divided into hemp-derived, marijuana-derived and other pharmaceutical/Epidiolex. On the basis of distribution channels, the U.S. cannabidiol market can be bifurcated into dispensary and retail. Whereas, in terms of product, the market can be split into inhalable, confection, sublingual, wellness, beauty/skin, food & beverage, supplements, pet care and pharmaceutical.

The Hemp-derived segment is the fastest-growing market, owing to the massive growth in the healthcare industry across the region, rising number of research findings and the discovery of new therapeutic applications, increase in awareness regarding the benefits of cannabidiol based products, growing application of cannabidiol in food, pharma, and cosmetics.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. cannabidiol market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and products.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., and CV Sciences Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Cannabidiol Manufacturers and Suppliers

Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Capsules Manufacturers

End Users

Research and development (R&D) companies

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of Cannabis Plant

1.3 Description of Cannabinoids

1.4 Cannabis Supply Chain

1.5 Health Benefits of Cannabidiol

1.6 Different Types of Cannabidiol Products

1.7 Possible Side Effects of Cannabidiol

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Increasing Cannabidiol (CBD) Usage Rates

2.2 Impact on Cannabidiol Industry

2.3 Sales Hike in Adult Use Cannabis

3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.2 The U.S. Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The U.S. Cannabidiol Market by Type

3.3.1 The U.S. Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.3.2 The U.S. Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 The U.S. Marijuana-Derived Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.3.4 The U.S. Marijuana-Derived Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 The U.S. Pharmaceutical/Epidiolex Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.3.6 The U.S. Pharmaceutical/Epidiolex Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.4 The U.S. Cannabidiol Market by Distribution Channel

3.4.1 The U.S. Dispensary Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.4.2 The U.S. Dispensary Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 The U.S. Retail Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.4.4 The U.S. Retail Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5 The U.S. Cannabidiol Market by Product

3.5.1 The U.S. Inhalable Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.2 The U.S. Inhalable Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 The U.S. Confection Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.4 The U.S. Confection Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 The U.S. Sublingual Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.6 The U.S. Sublingual Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.7 The U.S. Wellness Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.8 The U.S. Wellness Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.9 The U.S. Beauty/Skin Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.10 The U.S. Beauty/Skin Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.11 The U.S. Food & Beverage Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.12 The U.S. Food & Beverage Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.13 The U.S. Supplements Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.14 The U.S. Supplements Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.15 The U.S. Pet Care Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.16 The U.S. Pet Care Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

3.5.17 The U.S. Pharmaceuticals Cannabidiol Market by Value

3.5.18 The U.S. Pharmaceuticals Cannabidiol Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Incidence of Alzheimer's Disease

4.1.2 Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.3 Rising Depression Rate

4.1.4 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.1.5 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.6 Approval of Cannabidiol based Medication

4.1.7 Mounting Online Retail Sales

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis

4.2.2 Rising Adoption among Millennials

4.2.3 Surging Occurrence of Chronic Disorders

4.2.4 Upswing in Sports Injuries

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Cost of CBD Products

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with CBD Products

4.3.3 Complex Regulatory Structure

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The U.S. Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

CV Sciences Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3g8e2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

