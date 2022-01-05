United States Caps Market Report 2021-2028 - Focus on Cosmetics & Toiletries, Food Industry, Healthcare, Chemicals, and Automotive & Beverage Industries

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Caps Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States caps market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the increasing investments by organizations for the development of advanced caps and closures, introduction of several new caps and closures that helps companies to enhance their credibility and brand value, followed by the rising demand for caps and closures from the end-user industries are anticipated to promote the market growth.

Additionally, factors such as the increasing consumption of packaged food & beverages in the United States, which is also raising the need for caps and closures amongst the manufacturers of the food and beverages, coupled with the rising innovation in caps and closure technologies, backed by the increasing need for innovative packaging solutions for packaging products such as on-the-go food products or liquid breakfast products, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



The type segment is further divided into child resistant closures, dispensing caps, liquid cartoon closures, plastic lotion pumps, screw & lug cans, cap ends, crown caps, corks, glass stopper, rubber stoppers, and others, out of which, the screw & lug cans segment is anticipated to grab the largest market share of around 37% by 2028, backed by the rising penetration of lug cans in the food and beverages sector in the United States. The market is also segmented by end-user into cosmetics & toiletries, food industry, healthcare, chemicals, automotive, beverages industry, and others.

Out of these segments, the beverages industry segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of bottled beverages in the nation. With the increasing population in the United States, there is growing demand for premium drinks and bottled water, which is contributing to the growing consumption of bottled beverages in the country.



Some of the affluent leaders in the United States cap market are

United Caps Luxembourg S.A.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

BERICAP SC LLC (BERICAP Holding GmbH)

Closure Systems International

Berry Global Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Enercon Industries Corporation

CL Smith

