United States Cardiology KOLs Fair-Market Value (FMV) Compensation Rates Report 2023: An Independent Reference for Negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs)

The "Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for Cardiology KOLs - United States" report

We present comprehensive fair-market value (FMV) data on hourly and half-day compensation rates for US-based Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in Cardiology.

This in-depth report provides valuable insights into six (6) activities and non-specific activities, along with four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences, including rare, international, national, and local.

Our defensible market-based rate data is derived directly from industry compensation paid to Healthcare Practitioners (HCPs) and Thought Leaders (KOLs), ensuring accuracy and reliability.

These FMV rates reports serve as a trusted reference, helping to foster compliant negotiations and align fee schedules with prevailing market conditions, positioning your organization competitively in the industry.

Establishing fair-market value compensation rates will:

  • Reduce the external perception of inappropriate inducement and limit regulatory and compliance risks.
  • Provide an independent reference for negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs).
  • Refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.
  • Competitively position the organization and support good business practices.

The data included in each report are an aggregate of collected data and not individual rates. In no event, companies and individuals who provided the data are identified to protect their identity.

Thought Leader Compensation US Cardiology Cardiology

Payments made to physicians and thought leaders have been under scrutiny for a few years and companies have been working to adjust their rates to level with industry standards.

Nothing in this study constitutes financial or legal advice and we provide the contents of the study for information purposes only. This study may not be lent, resold, hired out or otherwise disposed of by way of trade in any form of binding or cover other than that in which it is published, without the prior written consent of the publisher.

INSIGHT

Research shows that less than 25% of pharmaceutical organizations begin working and involving Key Opinion Leaders during or before the clinical phase. Most - 63% - wait during phases 2 and 3 to start exchanging with Thought Leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Use of the Publisher's Copyrighted Materials
  • Research Methodology
  • Definitions
  • Therapeutic Area
  • Thought Leader Levels
  • Flat Rates
  • Hourly Rates
  • Flat Rates
  • Advisory Board Lead
  • Advisory Board Non-lead
  • Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content
  • Consulting Commercial Content
  • Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content
  • Speaking Commercial Content
  • Other Activities
  • Hourly Rates
  • Advisory Board Lead
  • Advisory Board Non-lead
  • Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content
  • Consulting Commercial Content
  • Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content
  • Speaking Commercial Content
  • Other Activities

