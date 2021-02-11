United States Carpets & Rugs Market Report 2021-2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpets & Rugs 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study examines the US carpet and rug industry. Hard surface flooring is excluded from the scope of this study.

Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts to 2024 and 2029 are provided for carpet and rug demand in both area terms (square feet) and value terms (US dollars).

Demand for carpets and rugs is discussed in terms of product:

Tufted carpets and rugs

Broadloom

Vehicular

Carpet tile

Scatter rugs, bath mats, and accent rugs

Synthetic turf

Woven carpets and rugs

Axminster

Wilton (or jacquard)

Velvet

Needlepunched

Other carpets and rugs (e.g., braided, knitted, knotted, hooked)

Demand is discussed in terms of the market:

Residential - new and replacement and remodeling application for single-family, multifamily, and manufactured housing types

Commercial - new and replacement and remodeling applications for office, trade, and lodging; institutional; industrial; and other commercial buildings (e.g., government buildings, athletic facilities)

Transportation equipment and other non-building construction:

Motor vehicles

Recreational vehicles and boats

Aircraft

Ships

Trains

Non-building structures (e.g., decks, docks)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Demand by Product

Area Demand

Market Value

Demand by Market

Shipments & Foreign Trade

Production

Imports

Exports

Pricing Trends

Competitive Products

Sustainability Trends

Recycling Activity

Recycled Content Use

Green Building Practices (LEED)

Indoor Air Quality Concerns

4. Tufted Carpets & Rugs

Scope & Product Description

Product Trends

Demand by Product

Broadloom

Vehicular Carpet

Carpet Tile

Scatter Rugs, Bath Mats, & Accent Rugs

Synthetic Turf

Demand by Market

Shipments & Foreign Trade

Market Share

5. Woven Carpets & Rugs

Scope & Product Description

Product Trends

Demand by Product

Axminster

Wilton (Jacquard)

Velvet

Demand by Market

Shipments & Foreign Trade

Market Share

6. Needlepunched & Other Carpets & Rugs

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Product

Needlepunched Carpets & Rugs

Other Carpets & Rugs

Demand by Market

Shipments & Foreign Trade

Leading Suppliers

7. Residential Carpets & Rugs

Demand by Product & Application

New Construction

Replacement & Remodeling

Building Types

Demand by Housing Type

Single-Family

Multifamily

Manufactured Housing

8. Commercial Carpets & Rugs

Demand by Product & Market Sector

New Construction

Replacement & Remodeling

Building Types

Demand by Building Type

Office, Trade & Lodging

Institutional

Industrial

Other Commercial Buildings

9. Transportation Equipment & Nonbuilding Carpets & Rugs

Demand by Product & Application

Motor Vehicle Flooring

Other (Recreational Vehicles, Aircraft, Ships, Trains, & Nonbuilding Applications)

10. Suppliers & Market Share

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

11. Appendix

