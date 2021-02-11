United States Carpets & Rugs Market Report 2021-2029
This comprehensive study examines the US carpet and rug industry. Hard surface flooring is excluded from the scope of this study.
Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts to 2024 and 2029 are provided for carpet and rug demand in both area terms (square feet) and value terms (US dollars).
Demand for carpets and rugs is discussed in terms of product:
- Tufted carpets and rugs
- Broadloom
- Vehicular
- Carpet tile
- Scatter rugs, bath mats, and accent rugs
- Synthetic turf
- Woven carpets and rugs
- Axminster
- Wilton (or jacquard)
- Velvet
- Needlepunched
- Other carpets and rugs (e.g., braided, knitted, knotted, hooked)
Demand is discussed in terms of the market:
- Residential - new and replacement and remodeling application for single-family, multifamily, and manufactured housing types
- Commercial - new and replacement and remodeling applications for office, trade, and lodging; institutional; industrial; and other commercial buildings (e.g., government buildings, athletic facilities)
Transportation equipment and other non-building construction:
- Motor vehicles
- Recreational vehicles and boats
- Aircraft
- Ships
- Trains
- Non-building structures (e.g., decks, docks)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Product
- Area Demand
- Market Value
- Demand by Market
- Shipments & Foreign Trade
- Production
- Imports
- Exports
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Products
- Sustainability Trends
- Recycling Activity
- Recycled Content Use
- Green Building Practices (LEED)
- Indoor Air Quality Concerns
4. Tufted Carpets & Rugs
- Scope & Product Description
- Product Trends
- Demand by Product
- Broadloom
- Vehicular Carpet
- Carpet Tile
- Scatter Rugs, Bath Mats, & Accent Rugs
- Synthetic Turf
- Demand by Market
- Shipments & Foreign Trade
- Market Share
5. Woven Carpets & Rugs
- Scope & Product Description
- Product Trends
- Demand by Product
- Axminster
- Wilton (Jacquard)
- Velvet
- Demand by Market
- Shipments & Foreign Trade
- Market Share
6. Needlepunched & Other Carpets & Rugs
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Product
- Needlepunched Carpets & Rugs
- Other Carpets & Rugs
- Demand by Market
- Shipments & Foreign Trade
- Leading Suppliers
7. Residential Carpets & Rugs
- Demand by Product & Application
- New Construction
- Replacement & Remodeling
- Building Types
- Demand by Housing Type
- Single-Family
- Multifamily
- Manufactured Housing
8. Commercial Carpets & Rugs
- Demand by Product & Market Sector
- New Construction
- Replacement & Remodeling
- Building Types
- Demand by Building Type
- Office, Trade & Lodging
- Institutional
- Industrial
- Other Commercial Buildings
9. Transportation Equipment & Nonbuilding Carpets & Rugs
- Demand by Product & Application
- Motor Vehicle Flooring
- Other (Recreational Vehicles, Aircraft, Ships, Trains, & Nonbuilding Applications)
10. Suppliers & Market Share
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9drecb
