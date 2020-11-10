United States Cashew Markets, 2020-2025: Production, Consumption, Market Value, Imports, Exports, Price Trends

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Cashew Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US cashew market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025



Cashew production in the United States is negligible, therefore it depends on imports to meet the market demand. The United States is the leading importer of cashew kernels with 98 thousand metric ton in 2019, which is 11% of world's total import quantity but the imports of in-shell cashew are very low. The United States is primarily dependent on Vietnam, Thailand, and India for importing cashew. Health benefits of cashew consumption and demand from cashew processing industries are the prime drivers of the market.



Key Market Trends



Decrease in Cashew Imports



The United States is the leading importer of cashew kernels in the world but raw, shelled cashew imports are very low and the imports have been decreasing at a significant rate since 2017. The import volume in 2019 was 150 metric ton, which is almost 50% less than the import value noticed in 2017. The main reason for the reduction in imports is due to the fall in the prices in the US market. The prices of cashews have declined by 13.5% in 2018 which effected the global cashew exports.



Vietnam - Major Cashew Importing Partner



The United States imports in-shell cashew from Vietnam, Honduras, and India. Vietnam accounts for the major share of importing value with USD 1.2 million, followed by Honduras and India with USD 66,000 and 4,000, respectively in 2019. In shell cashew imports are very low in the United States, as the country primarily depends on shelled cashew imports. High demand from direct consumers and cashew milk processing industries in the United States are the key stimulants for the cashew importing market in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Production Analysis

5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.5 Price Trend Analysis



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xccb93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

