United States cheating patterns revealed by EduBirdie

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global research has revealed nationwide study patterns, uncovering that English is the country's most cheated on subject.

A new study , conducted by EduBirdie, analyzes the topics of essays written by external authors for students to turn in as their own during university and college courses.

National patterns suggest that English is the toughest subject to study with demands for this essay subject to be written eclipsing all other topics.

Top Six Cheated Subjects - US

English History Psychology Literature Sociology Nursing

The data also reveals just how different males and females are when it comes to cheating too. Fitting a well held stereotype, males make up for the majority of the cheating in the United States of America with 57% of the essay requests coming from students identifying as male.

EduBirdie has also uncovered that students in the US are 52% less dedicated to their education than the global average, when it comes to average essay length. Globally, the average essay length is 6.3 A4 pages, whereas US students are average just over 3.5 A4 pages per essay.

Students in the US also rank below the global average for proactivity with students tending to leave their essays until six days before their deadlines.

Comparing all states we can see that students based in Alaska and Vermont are the most dedicated to their courses with the longest average essay length. Alaskan students have an essay length 77% larger than the global average and 117% over the national average. At the other end of the scale are students in New Mexico who average just 2.5 pages.

The most proactive students in the US are in Vermont and Nevada with averages way above national and global averages. The least proactive students are in Wyoming and Idaho who leave their essays 2 and 3 days before their deadlines.

