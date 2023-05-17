United States Cheese Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Market Leaders - Lactalis, Leprino Foods, & Saputo

17 May, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cheese Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report forecasts to 2023 and 2027 US natural cheese consumption in pounds. To illustrate historical trends, total consumption and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2012 to 2022.
Processed cheese, processed cheese foods and spreads, cold pack cheese and cheese foods, and imitation cheeses are excluded from the scope of this report.
Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading suppliers, are covered in this report.
Total consumption is segmented by product in terms of:
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- other American-type
- other Italian-type
- cream and Neufchatel; Swiss-type
- all other natural cheese such as Hispanic, Muenster, and Blue
Key Topics Covered:
1. Highlights
2. Market Environment
- Historical Trends
- Key Economic Indicators
- Regulatory Factors
3. Product Segmentation & Forecasts
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Other American Cheese
- Other Italian Cheese
- Cream Cheese & Neufchatel
- Swiss
- All Other Natural Cheese
4. Industry Structure
- Industry Characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Lactalis
- Leprino Foods
- Saputo
5. About this Report
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97t1ss
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article