United States Children's Food and Beverage Market Trends Report 2023: Products Free from Common Allergens Such as Nuts, Dairy, and Eggs are a High Priority for Parents

Feb 09, 2023, 20:00 ET
The "Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Children's Food and Beverage Market report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide foodservice operators, producers, retailers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about parent behavior and what parents think about food and beverage products for children.
When it comes to purchasing food, taste is the number one priority for most consumers. For parents, their children's willingness to eat a given food is a close second. Compared to all consumers, parents are more likely to prioritize food characteristics that provide a health halo such as high protein, unsaturated fats, clean label, low sugar, and non-GMO. Parents tend to be more health-conscious and choosy about foods for their kids and themselves.
Products free from common allergens - such as nuts, dairy, and eggs - are also a high priority for parents, particularly those who have children with real or perceived allergies or intolerances. The publisher's December 2022 National Online Consumer Survey indicates that 27% of respondents with children report that they have a child with food allergies, while the number of children with food intolerances or sensitivities may be even higher.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help foodservice operators, food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
Scope
Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. children's food and beverage market. This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.
This report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the children's food and beverage market. Demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior of parents with children under 18 in their household are examined as pertaining to dietary choices and attitudes about health, since parents purchase the vast majority of food on behalf of their children. Food habits and preferences of children, as reported by their parents, are also examined. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed (in a broad sense), including in the context of children's food and beverage products.
Retail sales of children's food and beverage products are provided in billion dollars from 2017 to 2022, and sales are projected from 2023 to 2027.The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities.
Additionally, Children's Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the food and beverage market.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16zg9w-food?w=5
Share this article