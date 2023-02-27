United States Childrenswear and Children's Footwear Market Trends Report 2023: Mid- to High-value Players are Progressively Relaunching children's wear and Introducing New Collections

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Key Trends in the US Childrenswear and Children's Footwear Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





US Childrenswear and Children's Footwear Market briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues.

US children's wear and footwear showed greater resilience than wider apparel and footwear facing the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and economic uncertainties in 2022.

Fashion players, especially mid- to high-value players, are progressively relaunching children's wear and introducing new collections. Catering to parents and children's changing behavior is increasingly critical as the market is more crowded than before and the US birth rate is expected to remain static and then decline from now to 2040.

It identifies the leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they change on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players, and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

A snapshot of the US childrens wear and children's footwear market

Competitive landscape

Top five trends shaping the industry

What's next

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zuvu8-trends-in-the?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets