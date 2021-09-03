United States Chocolate Candy Market Report 2021-2025 with Brand Positioning of Lindt & Sprungli, Godiva, Hershey, Mars Wrigley, & Ferrero

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chocolate Candy: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and across the broader food and beverage market.

Historical and forecast data are available for snack food and chocolate shipments and retail sales of chocolate. Shipment values and retail sales are provided for 2015-2020 and projected for 2025.

In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic had a significant effect on chocolate purchases and holiday activities. The publisher has found that one-fourth of consumers have extended or will extend seasonal celebrations compared to pre-pandemic behavior, which has prolonged the time that marketers can promote seasonal and holiday chocolates.

Some consumers are also eating more chocolate and using more chocolate for occasions such as snacking and baking during the pandemic. Survey results also reveal that those who are frequent chocolate users are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, the report is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Chocolate Eating Occasions

Priorities When Buying Chocolate

Packaging Opportunities

Key Demographics

Scope

Related Reports

2. COVID-19 Effects on Consumers

Highlights

Frequent Chocolate Consumers Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus

Consumers Who Report Eating Chocolate Frequently or Often Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Effects on Work Are Higher Among Frequent Chocolate Users

Eating Habits Are Changing

Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Is Higher Among Those Who Eat Chocolate Frequently or Often

Consumers Are Using Chocolate More for Snacking, Baking, and Dessert During the Pandemic

Some Consumers Are Extending Seasonal Celebrations Due to the Pandemic, and the Effect Is Much Stronger with Frequent Chocolate Users

Consumer Chocolate Consumption During the Pandemic

3. Overview and Market Trends

Gluten, Food Allergies, and Dietary Restrictions Are a Concern to Many Consumers

Vegetarians, Vegans, and Flexitarians: Plant-Based Eating, Sustainability, and Beyond

Food Gifting Trends

Purchasing for Others

Purchasing Food Gifts For Self

Personal vs. Work-Related Food Gift Types

Sustainability of Chocolate Production

Deforestation and Human Rights Concerns

Chocolate Marketers Working Toward Improving the Cocoa Supply Chain

Sustainable Farming Techniques

Fair Trade Chocolate as a More Ethical Product

Home Baking Trends

Baking for Indulgence, Nostalgia, or Comfort

Convenience Foods and Semi-Homemade Foods

Cross Branding Can Increase Appeal of Baking Products

Companies Are Investing in Blockchain and Big Data to Satisfy Consumer Desires for Transparency

Consumers Think Small and Medium Businesses Have More Credibility

Drivers of Food Purchase Decisions

More Than Half of Consumers Say Healthfulness Matters More to Them Now When Deciding on Foods to Buy

Influential Labels in Food Purchasing Decisions

Half of Consumers Say Whether a Food Is Processed Affects Purchasing Decisions

A Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From

Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers

Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard

Health Benefits in Foods

One-Fourth of Consumers Seek Health Benefits from Foods

Nutrients Considered Healthy by Consumers

Most Sought After Nutrients

Perception of Health Differences in Products

4. Sales, Shipments, and Consumer Use of Chocolate

Shipments of Snack Foods and Chocolate Confections

Table Snack Food and Chocolate Shipments, 2015-2020, 2025P (billion dollars)

Chocolate Retail Sales

Category Dollar Sales

Luxury, Premium, and Everyday Chocolate

Most Consumers Have Purchased Chocolate in the Last Six Months

Boxed Chocolate Brands

Regular or King Size Chocolate Brands

Miniature/Loose Chocolate

Chocolate Consumption Frequency

Dark and Milk Chocolate Are Used Most Often as Snacks, While White and Flavored Chocolate Are Most Used for Special Occasions

5. Retail and Marketing Trends and Opportunities

Personalization and Customization Is Important in the Chocolate Food Gifting Space

Indulgence vs. Health and "Better-for-You" Chocolate Trends

Clean Label Trends

Unrefined Sugar

Sugar-Free Chocolate and Alternative Sweeteners

Low-Carb/High Protein, Keto, and Paleo Diets

Addition of Nuts, Fruit, Seeds, and Other Ingredients for Increased Nutrition

Vegan/Plant-Based Chocolate Appeals to Those Looking to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet

Organic Products

Unique Flavors and Flavor Combinations

Candy Adjacencies

Targeting LGBT Consumers, a Growing Demographic

Families with Children Are Important Chocolate Users

Major Holidays

Winter Holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa)

Valentine's Day

Mother's Day

Easter

Halloween

Weddings & Anniversaries

The Percentage of Consumers Who Are Married Has Fallen, But More People Are Now Living With Domestic Partners

Same-Sex Marriages

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Marketing

New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels

Private Labels

Subscription Boxes

In-Store Purchasing Trends

Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases of Chocolate

Holiday Promotions Are Key

Private Label Chocolates Are a Driver of Store Traffic and Retailer Loyalty

Brand Positioning of Top Chocolate Marketers

Lindt & Sprungli Group

Godiva

Hershey

Mars Wrigley

Ferrero

6. Consumer Demographics

Use of Chocolate is Overall Highest Among the 45-54 Age Group of Generation Xers

Women Are More Likely than Men to Purchase Chocolate

Chocolate Purchases Vary Somewhat Across Different Household Income Brackets, But Are High Among All Groups

Presence of Children in the Household

LGBT Consumers Are the Most Likely Demographic to Buy Chocolate

Those Living in the Midwest Region Are Most Likely to Buy Chocolate

Chocolate Purchases Are High Among All Racial/Ethnic Groups

Differences in Chocolate Purchased Based on Educational Attainment

7. Consumer Psychographics

Buying Styles

Food Attitudes of Chocolate Users by Type

General Attitudes of Consumers and Chocolate Users

Health Attitudes of Chocolate Users and General Consumers

Price Is the Highest Priority for Most Consumers

Frequent Chocolate Users Place Higher Priority on Most Chocolate Traits

Millennials Place a Higher Priority on Many Chocolate Traits Such as Higher Cacao Content, Unique Flavors, Fair Trade, and Organic

Willingness to Pay More for Different Chocolate Features

Most Consumers Think Dark Chocolate Is Healthy and that Chocolate Can Be Consumed As Part of a Healthy Lifestyle

8. Packaging Trends

The Balance Between Effective and Low-Cost Packaging

Food Gift Buyers Think Attractive Packaging is More Important Than Eco-Friendly Packaging, But Looks Are Decreasing in Importance

Recyclable/Environmentally Friendly Packaging Is More Important Than Ever

Packaging Types Considered Eco-Friendly by Consumers

Seeking Out Sustainable or Eco-Friendly Packaging

Opportunities for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

Targeting Excessive Packaging for Reduction and Elimination

Truth in Advertising Extends to Packaging

Functional Packaging Can Be Framed as Sustainability

Creative Packaging Provides Gift Recipients with a Memorable Experience

Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity

A Shift from Expensive Set-Up Boxes to Other Paper Packaging

Retail-Ready Packaging Makes Chocolate Promotions Stand Out and Promotes Stocking Efficiency in Stores

