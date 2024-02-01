United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Report 2023-2028: Commercial and Industrial Sectors Boost Demand, Competition and Pricing Pressures Pose Challenges

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States cleaning chemical products market is expected to grow during the anticipated period due to several factors such as growing hygienic awareness among individuals and the rising incidents of various viral infections across the country, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.



Cleaning chemical products are used to clean contaminants such as stains, odors, and dust on different surfaces. These cleaning chemicals also provide the capability of killing viruses, germs, bacteria, and other micro-organisms, which are present on the surface area to be cleaned. Chemicals used in cleaning products, such as laundry, dishwashing, floor, toilet products, and other general-purpose cleaners, can help improve cleaning efficiency and hygiene in homes, offices, and other places.



The residential cleaners category included products for everyday cleaning tasks in residential locations, such as all-purpose cleaners, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, floor cleaners, and glass cleaners.



Industrial and commercial cleaner categories include those products used in commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing settings. They included specialized cleaning chemicals for specific industries, such as hospital-grade disinfectants and industrial-strength cleaners.



United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Overview



The growing sales of cleaning chemical products such as detergent, drain cleaner, bleach, and many others are driving the market for cleaning chemical products in the United States.



The pandemic has raised awareness about the importance of hygiene and cleanliness. As a result, consumers have become more hygiene-conscious and are looking for effective cleaners. This has led to an increase in the demand for household cleaning products. In addition, manufacturers are actively launching new cleaners in unexplored segments.



Hypermarkets and supermarkets are the major distribution channels due to their high market penetration. Furthermore, other retail channels, such as department stores and online sales, are expected to gain significant growth in the cleaning chemical products market in the United States. Well-established players in the market, such as Rechts Benckiser and P&G, are investing in expanding their digital presence in the United States. As a result, the rapid development of modern retail sales channels is expected to contribute to the growth of the United States cleaning chemical products market during the forecast period.



United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Drivers



As the number of households continues to grow, the need for household cleaners is likely to increase at the same time. The need for cleaning products to maintain a hygienic and healthy environment is a major factor in the growth of the household chemical cleaning products market in the United States. As the population continues to grow and urbanization accelerates, more homes are being constructed, leading to an increase in the demand for cleaning solutions.

For instance, households with hardwood floors necessitate cleaning solutions distinct from those with carpet or tile floors. The National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) is the trade association in the United States. According to the NAHB, private-sector housing starts in 2023 February was estimated at 1.4 million units, representing an increase of 9.8% compared to the January estimates in 2023.



The rising demand for household cleaners due to the increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven the demand for household cleaning products. Consumers are seeking effective disinfectants and sanitizers to maintain a clean and germ-free environment at home, which has resulted in market growth.

Moreover, rising commercial and industrial applications, including offices, healthcare facilities, hotels, manufacturing units, and food processing units, widely use cleaning chemical products. Such factors are expected to contribute to the demand for cleaning chemical products during the forecast period.



United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Trends



In the United States, professional cleaning services have become increasingly popular as consumers have begun to view cleaning as a part of their wellness routine. This shift in consumer behavior has resulted in an increase in the demand for professional cleaning services, both in the residential and commercial sectors. Companies that offer professional cleaning services such as Pro Cleanings, Merry Maids, and many others. These are the several factors that are expected to contribute to the cleaning chemical products market in the United States during the forecast period.



However, according to the edition of Q3 2022 of the Home Service Economic Report, published by operations management software company Jobber, home services, including residential cleaning businesses, have remained stable despite the slowing down of other industries. The report was based on data from over 200,000 professionals using Jobber's software platform, which includes residential cleaners.

It is also found that consumers continue to prioritize home services compared to other categories such as clothing stores and automotive stores, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the cleaning chemical products market during the forecast period.



United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Challenges



The United States cleaning chemical products market is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for the same market. This competition can lead to pricing pressures, affecting manufacturers and suppliers in terms of revenue. Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices can impact the cost of production for cleaning chemical products. Manufacturers may face challenges in managing cost increases without passing them on to consumers, especially in a competitive market. All these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Another significant challenge faced by the United States cleaning chemical products market includes counterfeit products and unauthorized distribution. Counterfeit products can hinder the image of well-established brands in the market and compromise the quality of products, thereby affecting the consumer's trust.



United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market Opportunities



Nowadays, more consumers are seeking organic products due to rising awareness about organic and natural cleaning products among individuals. Major players are offering various natural cleaning products, thereby making them more accessible to consumers. For instance, in May 2023, Bona unrelieved a new USDA-certified (United States Department of Agriculture), biobased All-Purpose Cleaner, which offers a streak-free cleaning solution while being sustainably produced, which has led to an increase in the adoption of chemical-free cleaners.



Increased awareness regarding the benefits of organic products and the rise in environmental pollution issues are encouraging consumers to majorly opt for organic and natural products. Hence, an increase in the demand for organic cleaners is expected to create an opportunity during the forecast years. Additionally, significant players are maximizing the use of online platforms by selling their products through their websites and advertising them on social media platforms to expand market exposure and reach a wider consumer base.



The healthcare industry requires a wide range of cleaning chemical products for hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. As the healthcare sector grows, there are ample of opportunities for manufacturers to supply specialized cleaning solutions tailored to industry's requirements.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Cleaning Chemical Products market.

Ecolab Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Company Unilever Plc

Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co.

Inc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Betco Corporation

The Libman Company

Perfex Corporation

Report Scope:



United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market, By Type:

Laundry Cleaners

Dishwashing Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

Toilet Cleaners

General Purpose Cleaners

United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market, By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Online

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Others

United States Cleaning Chemical Products Market, By Region:

South

Midwest

West

Northeast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4nj93

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets