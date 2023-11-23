United States Cleanroom Film and Bags Market Analysis Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Tekni-Plex, AeroPackaging, Fruth Custom Packaging, Pristine Clean Bags, Degage and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Cleanroom Film And Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By End-use, By States and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. cleanroom film and bags market is expected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The stringent U.S. government regulations pertaining to the production and packaging of pharmaceutical and food & beverage products are driving the manufacturers operating in these end markets to focus on preventing contamination of their products and maintaining product quality which is expected to fuel the demand for cleanroom films and bags in the country over the forecast period.



The U.S. cleanroom films and bags are manufactured under the ISO 14644-1 standard classes. The most common cleanroom classes include ISO 5, ISO 6, ISO 7, and ISO 8. The cleanroom film and bag manufacturers manufacture their products based on these classes. For instance, ISO 5 cleanroom requires the manufacturing area to have 250-300 HEPA-filtered air changes and less than 3, 520 particles >0.5 microns per cubic meter. It is known as the super clean cleanroom classification. Pristine Clean Bags manufactures its products in an ISO 5-class cleanroom.



California leads the U.S. market for the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sector. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), California leads in the number of food & beverage processing plants. Food & beverage contamination can affect the whole batch and affect the brand value of the manufacturers. Hence they require cleanroom film and bags for the packaging of their products and during their production.



The industry players are adopting several strategies including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and partnership agreements to increase the customer base and individual market share. For instance, in March 2023, CFB Cleanroom Film and Bags announced an expansion in its cleanroom packaging production made from nylon material to meet the increased demand for nylon cleanroom packaging solutions in the U.S. market.

U.S. Cleanroom Film And Bags Market Report Highlights

The plastics dominated the market in the material segment in 2022 owing to the excellent barrier properties exhibited by the plastics, resulting in a high adoption rate.

The growing demand for convenient and efficient packaging solutions from various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, and food & beverage among others to prevent product contamination is expected to drive the market for the market.

The fluctuating raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the cleanroom films and bags market in the U.S.

Films & wraps dominated the product segment for the highest market share due to their increasing utilization in the manufacturing of bags and pouches and are used in the production facilities to prevent product contamination,

New product developments coupled with mergers & acquisitions, and capacity expansions are some of the strategies adopted by players. For instance, in March 2023 , Millstone Medical Outsourcing announced the completion of the expansion of its production facility for cleanroom packaging with the launch of a new 5, 000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Massachusetts , U.S.

, Millstone Medical Outsourcing announced the completion of the expansion of its production facility for cleanroom packaging with the launch of a new 5, 000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in , U.S. In August 2023 , Thomas Scientific acquired Quintana Associates, a cleanroom packaging provider. With this acquisition, Thomas Scientific is expected to strengthen its market position in the cleanroom packaging market.

, Thomas Scientific acquired Quintana Associates, a cleanroom packaging provider. With this acquisition, Thomas Scientific is expected to strengthen its market position in the cleanroom packaging market. In February 2022 , Raumedic AG completed the expansion of its cleanroom packaging production facility with the launch of an additional manufacturing facility in North Carolina , U.S.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Cleanroom Films & Bags Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4. Pricing Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030



Chapter 5. Supply Demand Gap Analysis, 2022



Chapter 6. Market Supplier Intelligence



Chapter 7. Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Material Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. End - use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10. States Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 11. Start - up Ecosystem Evaluation, 2022



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

CFB Cleanroom Film and Bags

Tekni - Plex

AeroPackaging

Fruth Custom Packaging

Pristine Clean Bags

Nelipak Corporation

PPC Flexible Packaging

Degage

Plitek

Production Automation

