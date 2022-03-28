United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth Report 2022: Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and At-Home Testing are Growth Prerequisites

Mar 28, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market to record a 2.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market disruption caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in laboratory-based diagnostics, healthcare, and biotechnology companies.
We studied the impact caused by macro and microeconomic factors on the hospital, clinic, and physician office testing; technology adoption; medical innovation; customer value chain compression; and competitive intensity.
2020 was a rollercoaster year for laboratories - and every aspect of healthcare - that brought quick, disruptive, and dramatic changes. There is no sign of these changes slowing down anytime soon. Now is the time for all laboratories to focus on capitalizing on growth opportunities and effectively managing any headwinds that may arise.
The United States spends more than $3 trillion - nearly 18% of GDP - on healthcare, a massive sector. Healthcare value chain participants face dynamic environments that several trends impact, including the rise in the aging population (16.9% in 2020); chronic disease burden; regulatory challenges; integration across the care continuum; migration to value-based and accountable care models; payer and provider consolidation; new and increased access to data, innovation, and technology; and increasing levels of consumer engagement and expectations.
The report also highlights current market trends, opportunities, weaknesses, growth drivers, and restraints. Based on data-driven insights.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US Clinical Laboratory Services Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Opportunity and Threat Analysis - Hospital-based Laboratories and POLs
- Opportunity and Threat Analysis - Reference and Specialty Laboratories
- Market Landscape
- Trends
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Top 10 Forecast Assumptions for 2022
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Laboratory Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- A Holistic
- Cross Sectoral Partnership for Value-added Services and Data-driven Diagnostics
Company Profiles
- Labcorp (Independent Reference Laboratory)
- Quest Diagnostics (Independent Reference Laboratory)
- Sonic Healthcare (Independent Reference Laboratory)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. Life Science (Independent Specialty Laboratory)
- Exact Sciences (Independent Specialty Laboratory)
- Mayo Clinic Labs (Hospital-based Laboratory)
- Cleveland Clinic (Hospital-based Laboratory)
- UroPartners (POL)
- Care Mount Medical (Physician Owned Laboratory)
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Diversify in Newer Therapy with Innovative Diagnostic Tests
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Create Patient-centered Access to Virtual Care with At-home Testing, Telehealth, and Hospital-at-home Services
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Data with Value-based Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Expand Network in Emerging Markets through M&A or Collaboration
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Venture into New Markets such as Biobanking with LIMS Platform
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aex4m2
SOURCE Research and Markets
