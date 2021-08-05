United States Co-Branded Credit Cards Market 2021: Retail and Travel Cards with an Emphasis on Program Features and Benefits, Marketing and Loyalty Program Strategies and Growth Trends

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Co-Branded Credit Cards in the U.S., 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the U.S. market for co-branded credit cards, including retailer and travel cards, with an emphasis on credit card program features and benefits, marketing and loyalty program strategies, and growth trends.

The report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the retail and travel sectors and on the co-branded credit card market, the going-forward strategies of top co-branded card issuers, key retailer programs and initiatives, and consumer use of co-branded cards.

More specifically, the report provides analysis and profiles of:

Credit card receivables and purchase volume, including digital and contactless trends

Purchase volume for the top ten co-branded card programs

Retail, travel, and hospitality industry dynamics in the wake of COVID-19

Reward categories most popular with consumers

Leading co-branded card issuers: American Express, Capitol One, Chase, Citibank, and Synchrony Financial

Leading airline co-branded card programs: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

Leading hotel co-branded card programs: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group

Leading retail/e-tail store co-branded card programs: Amazon/Prime, Costco, Target

Co-branded card usage/monthly usage and cardholder demographics in comparison to major credit cards and to store cards overall, and also broken out by type (department store, warehouse club, airline/hotel, and Amazon/Prime).

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

MARKET OVERVIEW

Purchase Volume Trends for the Major Networks

Long-Term Payment Trends Accelerate Credit Card Usage

Consumer Pay Down of Debt

Credit Card Rewards Respond to Lower Transaction Volumes

Business Sectors Are at Different Stages of Recovery

Travel and Hospitality Industries Are Slower to Recover

Largest Co-branded Credit Card Programs

Consumer Credit

THE ISSUERS

AIRLINE PARTNERSHIPS

Industry Context

Airline Loyalty Programs

American Airlines' Program Valuation

Delta's Program Valuation

United Airlines' Program Valuation

HOTEL PARTNERSHIPS

Industry Context

Co-branded Relationships

Hilton Revenues

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program

RETAILER PARTNERSHIPS

Store Cards and Co-branded Cards

Amazon Prime Credit Cards

Costco Anywhere Visa

Target RedCard

THE CONSUMER

30% Have Co-Branded Cards

Co-branded Card Patterns by Type of Affiliation

CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Purchase Volume Trends for the Major Networks

Long-Term Payment Trends Accelerate

Credit Card Usage Trends

Consumer Pay Down of Debt

Debit Card Use Increased During the Pandemic

Credit Card Rewards Respond to Lower Transaction Volumes

Issuer Strategies Combatting Credit Card Churn

Digital Commerce

Contactless Cards

Business Sectors Are at Different Stages of Recovery

Travel and Hospitality Industries Are Slower to Recover

Largest Co-branded Credit Card Programs

Consumer Credit

CHAPTER 3: THE ISSUERS



INDUSTRY CONTEXT

COVID-19 Pandemic Effects

Note on Other Banks

AMERICAN EXPRESS

Achieving Acceptance Parity with Visa and Mastercard

Small Business Saturday and Lower Merchant Discounts

CAPITAL ONE

Key Program Partner: Walmart

JPMORGAN CHASE

Snapshot of 2020 Consumer Lending

CITIBANK

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

CHAPTER 4: AIRLINE PARTNERSHIPS



INDUSTRY CONTEXT

Largest U.S. Airlines

Airline Net Income Plunged

Revenue Dropped $76 Billion at Five Largest U.S. Airlines in 2020

at Five Largest U.S. Airlines in 2020 Global Aviation Industry Lost $370 Billion in 2020

in 2020 Airline Loyalty Programs

After Cash, Travel Rewards Are the Most Popular Credit Card Reward

The Power of Co-branded Credit Cards to Drive Behavior

Profits from a "Free" Award Ticket

How the Airlines Steer Redemption of Miles

U.S. Airlines Are Mileage Marketing Companies with Loyalty Flights

AMERICAN AIRLINES

Program Valuation

AAdvantage Loyalty Program



DELTA AIR LINES

Delta's Program Valuation

Delta SkyMiles and Flyer Loyalty Are Cornerstone of Revenue

Delta Looking for 2021 Revenue

JETBLUE AIRWAYS

Overview

Partnership with American Airlines

Enrolled vs. Elite Status

JetBlue's Barclay's Co-branded Credit Card

Goldman Sachs Vies for JetBlue's Co-branded Card Business

JetBlue Introduces Marcus Pay

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Overview

Southwest and the Pandemic

Even Southwest Lost Money in 2020

Southwest's Rapid Rewards

Rapid Rewards' Response to Pandemic

Rapids Rewards Pivots in June 2021

Chase Visa and Southwest

UNITED AIRLINES

United Airlines' Program Valuation

United Airlines' MileagePlus Program

United Introduces New Cards for Summer 2021

CHAPTER 5: HOTEL PARTNERSHIPS



INDUSTRY CONTEXT

Largest Group of Partnerships

Co-branded Relationships

HILTON WORLDWIDE

Hilton's Response to COVID Pandemic

Hilton Honors Members Fill Rooms

How the Rewards Program Works for Hilton

Hilton Honors as an Engine of Revenue

Key Hilton Honors Members Benefits for Booking Directly

Enhancing Member Benefits

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP (IHG)

IHG's Priorities for Growth

Employees

IHG's Response to COVID-19

Pandemic Adjustments for Rewards Members

IHG Rewards

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Overview

Marriott's Response to COVID

COVID Drove Corporate Borrowing and Pre-Sale of Loyalty Points to Issuers

Sharp Rebound in Hotel Occupancy, But Still Far to Go

The Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program

Bonvoy Promotions

CHAPTER 6: RETAILER PARTNERSHIPS



INDUSTRY CONTEXT

Store Cards and Co-branded Cards

AMAZON

Overview

Amazon Membership Surge

Amazon and Prime Member Loyalty

Income and Net Income Defy Pandemic

Amazon Prime Credit Cards

COSTCO

Marketing Strategy

Loyal Shopping Members

Costco Anywhere Visa

TARGET

Overview

Target Was Ready for 2020

Motivators to Apply for Co-Branded Cards

