United States Coal Mining Market to 2023

"Coal Mining in the US to 2023" provides a comprehensive coverage on the US's coal industry. It provides reserves, production by grade and type, consumption by type to 2023, and exports. The exports section also provides information on export by port.



The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the coal industry in the US, profiles of major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects and regulations governing the industry.



The US was the third-largest coal producer in the world after China and India, with 685.4Mt in 2018, down by 2.5% over 2017, owing to lower production at Cloud Peak Energy's Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines - a combined 20.4% decline in 2018 over 2017, due to weather disruptions caused from heavy rains. The key coal-producing states were Wyoming, West Virginia, and Illinois.



A total of 589.3Mt of coal was consumed in the same year while 104.9Mt of coal was exported. Consumption declined owing to heavy competition from alternative sources such as natural gas and renewable sources. Simultaneously, exports increased due to strong demand, especially from India, Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea.



Scope

The report contains an overview of the US's coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the country's coal mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, production, production by grade, consumption, consumption by type, exports, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Further, it also provides country's fiscal regime, which covers governing bodies, relevant laws, rights and obligations as well as key taxes and royalties.

Key Topics Covered:



1. List of Tables & List of Figures



2 Executive Summary



3 Coal Mining in the US: Reserves, Production, and Demand

3.1 Coal Reserves by State

3.2 Proximate Analysis of Coal by Country

3.3 Historical and Forecast Production

3.3.1 Production by grade - bituminous, lignite and anthracite

3.3.2 Production by type - thermal and coking

3.3.3 Production by state

3.3.4 Production by basin

3.4 Coal Prices

3.4.1 Spot coal prices - US Central Appalachian

3.5 Active Mines

3.6 Exploration Projects

3.7 Development Projects

3.8 Consumption and Exports

3.8.1 Domestic consumption vs electricity generated from coal

3.8.2 Consumption by type - thermal and coking

3.8.3 Coal exports

3.8.4 Coal export by major ports

3.9 Factors Affecting the Demand for Coal

3.9.1 The share of coal-fired electricity generation to drop below 14% by 2023

3.9.2 Retiring coal-fired plants

3.9.3 Bankruptcy filings are bad news for the US coal mining industry

3.9.4 Increasing demand for renewables



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Mines and Projects by Company

4.2 Mines and Projects Stage by Province

4.3 Major Producers of Coal

4.3.1 Peabody Energy Corporation

4.3.2 Arch Coal Inc.

4.3.3 Cloud Peak Energy Inc.

4.3.4 NACCO Industries

4.3.5 CONSOL Energy Inc.

4.3.6 Contura Energy Inc.

4.4 SWOT Analysis



5 The US Mining Industry: Fiscal Regime

5.1 Governing Bodies

5.1.1 Federal Governing Bodies

5.1.2 State Governing Bodies

5.2 Laws and Regulations

5.2.1 Federal Laws

5.2.2 State Laws

5.3 Licenses and Leases

5.3.1 Coal Mining Lease

5.3.2 Exploratory License

5.3.3 Federal Permits

5.3.4 State Permits

5.4 Rights and Obligations

5.4.1 Rights

5.4.2 Obligations

5.5 Taxes and Royalties

5.5.1 Federal Reclamation Fee

5.5.2 Royalty

5.5.3 Mining Claim Fees

5.5.4 State Fees

5.5.5 Corporate Tax Rates

5.5.6 Real Property Tax



6 Appendix



