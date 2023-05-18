United States Coast Guard Budget Overview and Spending Request, FY2023: Budget Categories and Prominent Program Funding Priorities

This study focuses on the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Coast Guard (USCG) fiscal year (FY) 2023 spending request.

It outlines the Coast Guard's budget categories and prominent program funding priorities and includes an emphasis on environmental activities. In addition, the study highlights examples of contracts and key market participants during the calendar year (CY) 2022.

The study outlines the Coast Guard's spending drivers, restraints, and technology interests. It discusses growth opportunities for research into artificial intelligence, clean energy, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The Coast Guard market is mature and stable, and this study outlines and provides commentary on budget trends. The Coast Guard's Environment Compliance and Restoration (EC&R) program is part of the overall DHS climate action plan.

The goal of the study is to better understand the current state of the Coast Guard's budget request, operational trends driving the Coast Guard market, and the future objectives for Coast Guard spending.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Coast Guard Budget
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • FY 2023 US Coast Guard Budget Request
  • Top Programs
  • Environmental Restoration
  • Environmental Compliance
  • Representative Contracts
  • DHS Representative Market Participants
  • Companies to Watch

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Clean Energy
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Climate-resilient Infrastructure

