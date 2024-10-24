UNITED STATES COAST GUARD PRESENTS A FREE STEM SATURDAY FESTIVAL FOR KIDS K-12: "What Floats Your Boat?" Learn about Buoyancy & Density

CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Created by STEM Global Action (SGA), STEM SATURDAY events offer a unique in-person, community-based learning experience for students and parents to explore STEM together. Students engage in captivating, hands-on, inquiry-based activities where they can ask questions, conduct experiments, design and build solutions, and engage in three-dimensional learning at community sites. This FREE interactive STEM SATURDAY event promises an engaging morning filled with hands-on STEM activities, providing students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build and test their boats!

Participants can expect:

Engaging, interactive experiments

Teamwork and problem-solving challenges

Fun learning about the principles of buoyancy and density

Registration is required to ensure a spot at this exciting event. Spaces are limited, so we encourage families to register by scanning the QR code or visiting: registration.stemnola.com.

In addition to K-12 students, we are seeking enthusiastic college students and STEM professionals to volunteer and help make this event a success. Volunteers will receive a $50 stipend for their time. Interested individuals can register here: https://forms.gle/hG5SqPhiWgQiyGTBA.

SGA is dedicated to exposing, engaging, and inspiring future innovators, creators, makers, and entrepreneurs in grades K-12 through STEM-based activities. Our mission aligns with the vision of the United States Coast Guard to foster an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among the youth.

WHO:

The United States Coast Guard

STEM Global Action

WHERE:

Arnold Pinkney East Professional Center

1349 E 79th St, Cleveland, OH 44103

WHEN:

Saturday, October 26 , 2024

Media Contact:

Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]

