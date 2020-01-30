United States College Course Materials Trends and Outlook, 2020-2022
Jan 30, 2020, 05:48 ET
The "College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022 is now available and focuses on the trends that built up steam in 2019 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2022.
The report aligns with the State of College Course Materials 2018-2019, which became available in September 2019 and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.
College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022 provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - new print textbooks and digital media (including etextbooks) - as well as the used textbook segment.
Among the trends explored in College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2020-2022, the anticipations that will take hold over the next several years are:
- Contraction of the number of institutions of higher education
- The continued role of affordability as a driver in uptake of course materials
- Persistence of demand for some course materials in print
- Growing acceptance among faculty of OER
- Growth of short-term courses with credentials not degree credits
- Growing role for AI amid growing focus on successful student completion
- Shifting strategies for the development, sales and distribution of course materials
- A 3.2% compound annual decline in sales of new course materials through 2022 with growth in digital, especially etextbooks, and continued double-digit decline in print
Companies Mentioned
- University of Michigan
- Eureka College
- UVA OKs
- McGraw-Hill
- Alexa
- Pearson
- Cengage
- Wiley
- Macmillan Learning
- Chegg
- Barnes & Noble
Key Topics Covered
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Landscape & Marketplace Trends
- Institutional Reduction
- Table - Change in Numbers of Title IV Institutions, 2018-2019 vs, 2017-2018
- Former Students Are Re-Enrolling
- Adjusting Liberal Arts
- Expanding Community Colleges
- Academic Innovation
- University of Michigan Invests in Innovation
- Eureka College and Workforce Development
- UVA OKs New Curriculum
- Shorter-Term Programs
- New Approach in For-Profits
5. Policy Shifts
- Federal Regulatory Changes
- Recommended Fiscal 2020 State Funding for Higher Education
- Slowing Tuition Revenue Growth
- Table - Sample of Estimated Undergraduate Tuition Changes for 2019-2020 Academic Year, January-August 2019
- Workforce Development
- Alternative Credentials
6. Changing Course Materials
- OpenStax Leads OER Bandwagon
- Campus View
- OER Adoptions Increase
- Table - Examples of OER Adoptions in U.S. Colleges and Universities, 2019
- Student Groups Back OER
- AI Forges Ahead
- Pearson Debuts Aida
- McGraw-Hill Expands AI Capabilities Through Connect
- Study with Alexa
- Expansion of Online Tutoring
- Video Has Room To Grow
- Video ebooks
7. Shifting Industry Strategies
- Does Q3 Tell the Story?
- Table - Revenue Snapshot of Leading College Publishers/Distributors, Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 ($ in 000)
- Leading Strategies Moving Forward
- Pearson Goes Digital, Expands Services
- Cengage Looks to Make Course Corrections
- McGraw-Hill Powers Digital and Print
- Wiley Pivots from Textbooks to Services
- Macmillan Learning Publishes New Titles
- Other Publishing Advances
- Chegg Adds Course Provider, Changes Distributors
- Barnes & Noble Continues Focus on Services
8. Conclusions and Outlook
- Takeaways
- Projections
- Table - Sales Forecast by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2018-2022 ($ in 000,000)
