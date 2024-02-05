United States Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2023-2028: From Farm to Table - Meeting the Demand for Fresh Produce

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market intelligence report on the U.S. commercial greenhouse industry underlines a substantial growth trajectory for the sector, with expectations to reach an impressive US$837.885 million by 2028. This remarkable progression, emanating from a value of US$645.128 million measured in 2021, forecasts a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.81% over the seven-year period.

As demand for year-round produce continues to climb, commercial greenhouses in the United States are experiencing an upswing, providing necessary supply chains for supermarkets and consumers with an appetite for fresh, organic, and sustainably sourced fruits and vegetables.

Market Dynamics Drive Expansion

Supermarket Sourcing Varieties: With supermarkets expanding their array of fresh produce options, consumers gain access to a wider range of greenhouse-grown offerings, contributing substantially to market growth.

Sustainable Agriculture: The escalating preference for eco-friendly food production has propelled the market forward, reflecting a consumer shift towards organically grown fruits and vegetables.

Local Food Revolution: Local and hyper-local food trends have leveraged the commercial greenhouse market by meeting consumer preferences for local produce availability around the calendar year.

Federal regulations such as the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and the Food Quality Protection Act of 1996 (FQPA) also play pivotal roles in shaping market dynamics by necessitating sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.

Technological Innovations and Market Trends

The integration of advanced technologies like hydroponics, automated climate controls, and data analytics has revolutionized the commercial greenhouse market, ensuring enhanced productivity and efficiency. These advancements not only address the continuing trend of urban and controlled environment agriculture but also align with consumer demands for resource-efficient and sustainable food production systems.

In light of these trends, major market players have actively expanded their offerings. For instance, Atlas Manufacturing Inc. has become a byword for high-quality, innovative commercial greenhouse solutions, catering to well-established markets across central U.S. regions.

Key Developments in the Commercial Greenhouse Space

Brightfarms inaugurated a state-of-the-art 280,000 sq. ft. facility in Pennsylvania, significantly enhancing the region's produce output and setting a new standard in pesticide-free produce delivery.

AppHarvest's high-tech greenhouse showcases exceptional increases in yield with significantly reduced water usage – a testament to the industry's move towards sustainability and efficiency.

This burgeoning market is segmented across various categories, including freestanding and gutter type greenhouses, diverse equipment configurations, and multiple applications ranging from fruits and vegetables to flowers, ornamentals, and nursery crops.

Segmentation:

By Type

Free Standing

Gutter Type

By Equipment

Heating System

Cooling System

Control System

Others

By Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

