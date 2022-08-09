United States Connected Home Data Privacy and Security Market Report 2022-2025: Shifts in Consumer Current Attitudes Around Data privacy, Including Desire for Privacy Controls

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Data Privacy and Security in the Connected Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The average US broadband household now owns 13 internet-connected devices, and that is expected to reach 20 devices on average by 2025.

Securing the home network and the devices attached and ensuring consumers that their personal data is kept private is critical to continued industry growth.

This study tracks shifts in consumer current attitudes around data privacy, including desire for privacy controls and preferences for how companies collect and manage their data.

It also explores demand for devices and services that secure the home network and connected devices across the smart home.

Key Topics Covered:

Respondent Quotas: Age, Income, Education, Gender

Executive Summary

Industry Insight

Industry Benchmarks

Concern About Personal Data Security

Data Security Problems Experienced

Data Security Services Adoption

Interest in Data Security Services

Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products by Number of Problem Experienced

Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns

Data Privacy Segments

Attitudes Towards Data Sharing by Data Privacy Segments

Adoption of Connected Devices

Smart Home Device Ownership

Average Smart Home Devices Owned

Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy

Smart Home Device Ownership Segments

The two segments that differ most by device count also differ greatly in terms of demographics

Data Security Concerns

Consumer Concern About Personal Data Security

Concern About Personal Data Security by Smart Home Device Segments

Concern About Personal Data Security by Education Level

Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced

Number of Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced

High Concern Regarding Personal Data Security by Number of Problem Experienced

High Concern Regarding Personal Data Security by Most Common Privacy Problems Experienced

Number of Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced by Smart Home Device Segments

Number of Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced by Age

Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products

Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products by Number of Problem Experienced

Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products by Adoption Segments

Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products

Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products by Residency Area

Concerns About Unauthorized Access by Age Groups

Concerns About Unauthorized Access by Gender

Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products by Number of Problem Experienced

Keeping Data Safe: Security Services

Adoption of Data Security Services

Actions Taken to Prevent Unauthorized Access to Devices

Interest in Data Security Services

Interest in Data Security Services by Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products

Most Desired Way to Protect Data Security and Privacy

Most Desired Payment Method for Data Security Service

Most Desired Payment Method for Data Security Service by Adoption Segments

Most Desired Payment Method for Data Security Service by Age Groups

Data-Sharing Problems and Solutions

Consumer Attitudes on Data Sharing

Attitudes Towards Data Sharing by Number of Problem Experienced

Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns

Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns by Concern Regarding Personal Data Security

Consumer Data Privacy Segments

Data Privacy Segments

Three factors helped identify the Data Privacy Segments based on consumer attitudes

Response to Data Privacy Solution by Data Privacy Segments

Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns by Data Privacy Segments

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy by Data Privacy Segments

Attitudes Towards Data Sharing by Data Privacy Segments

Interest in Data Security Services by Data Privacy Segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lit4tt

