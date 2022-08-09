United States Connected Home Data Privacy and Security Market Report 2022-2025: Shifts in Consumer Current Attitudes Around Data privacy, Including Desire for Privacy Controls

Aug 09, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Data Privacy and Security in the Connected Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The average US broadband household now owns 13 internet-connected devices, and that is expected to reach 20 devices on average by 2025.
Securing the home network and the devices attached and ensuring consumers that their personal data is kept private is critical to continued industry growth.
This study tracks shifts in consumer current attitudes around data privacy, including desire for privacy controls and preferences for how companies collect and manage their data.
It also explores demand for devices and services that secure the home network and connected devices across the smart home.
Key Topics Covered:
Respondent Quotas: Age, Income, Education, Gender
Executive Summary
Industry Insight
Industry Benchmarks
- Concern About Personal Data Security
- Data Security Problems Experienced
- Data Security Services Adoption
- Interest in Data Security Services
- Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products by Number of Problem Experienced
- Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns
- Data Privacy Segments
- Attitudes Towards Data Sharing by Data Privacy Segments
Adoption of Connected Devices
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Average Smart Home Devices Owned
- Number of Smart Home Devices Owned
- Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy
- Smart Home Device Ownership Segments
- The two segments that differ most by device count also differ greatly in terms of demographics
Data Security Concerns
- Consumer Concern About Personal Data Security
- Concern About Personal Data Security by Smart Home Device Segments
- Concern About Personal Data Security by Education Level
- Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced
- Number of Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced
- High Concern Regarding Personal Data Security by Number of Problem Experienced
- High Concern Regarding Personal Data Security by Most Common Privacy Problems Experienced
- Number of Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced by Smart Home Device Segments
- Number of Security/Privacy Related Problems Experienced by Age
- Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products
- Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products by Number of Problem Experienced
- Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products by Adoption Segments
- Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products
- Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products by Residency Area
- Concerns About Unauthorized Access by Age Groups
- Concerns About Unauthorized Access by Gender
- Concerns About Unauthorized Access to Smart Home Products by Number of Problem Experienced
Keeping Data Safe: Security Services
- Adoption of Data Security Services
- Actions Taken to Prevent Unauthorized Access to Devices
- Interest in Data Security Services
- Interest in Data Security Services by Concerns About Data Security of Smart Home Products
- Most Desired Way to Protect Data Security and Privacy
- Most Desired Payment Method for Data Security Service
- Most Desired Payment Method for Data Security Service by Adoption Segments
- Most Desired Payment Method for Data Security Service by Age Groups
Data-Sharing Problems and Solutions
- Consumer Attitudes on Data Sharing
- Attitudes Towards Data Sharing by Number of Problem Experienced
- Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns
- Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns by Concern Regarding Personal Data Security
Consumer Data Privacy Segments
- Data Privacy Segments
- Three factors helped identify the Data Privacy Segments based on consumer attitudes
- Response to Data Privacy Solution by Data Privacy Segments
- Solutions to Relieve Consumer Concerns by Data Privacy Segments
- Concerns Regarding Data Privacy by Data Privacy Segments
- Attitudes Towards Data Sharing by Data Privacy Segments
- Interest in Data Security Services by Data Privacy Segments
