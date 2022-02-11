United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market Report 2022: Focus on the 10 Leading States - California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type (Audio Visual Equipment, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, Personal Care Appliances), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market stood at USD136.42 billion in 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD164.58 billion by 2026F.

The market growth can be attributed to increasing adaptations to modern consumer electronics and appliances. A surge in demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics and appliances like smartphones, laptops, computers, cameras, televisions, speakers, etc., further drives the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing research and technologically advanced development in the existing appliances and innovating new models are also supporting the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the next five years. Consistent launch of innovative and technologically advanced products from the growing number of market players are also anticipated to further substantiate the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the future five years.

The increasing popularity of audio and visual equipment, and further proliferation of wireless technologies such as near field communications (NFC), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, are also influencing consumer preferences toward purchasing modern consumer electronics and appliances, thus substantiating the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the forecast years, until 2026.



The United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, regional analysis, top 10 states analysis, and competitive landscape.

Based on type, the market is further fragmented into audiovisual equipment, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and personal care appliances. Audio visual equipment sub-segment is anticipated to account for the majority of revenue share generation of the market in the upcoming five years and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demands of the appliances like television, laptop, smartphones, speakers, smartwatch, earphones/headphones, etc.

Rising disposable income flooded the market with recent launches from the global brands, increasing dependency on the consumer electronics like laptop, smartphones, smart watches, etc., further supports the growth of the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market in the future five years.

The major players operating in the United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market are

Apple Inc.

LG Electronics USA , Inc.

, Inc. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

XIAOMI CORPORATION

Panasonic Corporation

AB Electrolux

Hitachi, Ltd.

ATL International LLC (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

