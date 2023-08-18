United States Continuing Medical Education Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: U.S. Healthcare's Crucial Need for Quality and Affordability Drives the Continual Growth of CME Providers

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. continuing medical education market is expected to reach a value of $4.23 billion by 2028 from $2.91 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%

The U.S. continuing medical education market is highly competitive with the presence of types of CME provider vendors. The competitiveness among CME providers is increasing with the rapid evolution in the healthcare industry. In addition, biopharma, medical devices, and other life sciences companies accelerate the high competition among CME providers.

Furthermore, there is a significant demand for high-quality and affordable healthcare services across the US. Medical marketing is always evolving, and with unpredictable technological changes, CME providers need to stay on top of new techniques. CME participation has also continued to develop. The healthcare education industry has a high demand for physicians and medical staff, where the supply is scarce.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Gamification is Advanced Pathway For CME



In continuing medical education (CME), gamification is one trending learning strategy that fulfills the gaps of remote continuing medical education. Also, these platforms do not replace medical education and skills; gamification strategies effectively motivate medical professionals by improving their learning experiences.

Health organizations are starting to use and implement video games for healthcare service delivery beyond entertainment. The broad access to chronic diseases management to medication adherence, while healthcare professionals are started using those games to track patient health and medical outcomes in cases from autism to concussion treatments.

Further, gamification is growth-delivering potential factors across the U.S. continuing medical education market and offers lucrative growth opportunities. It is a new and effective e-learning CME delivery mode that helps health professionals understand care management and medication adherence.

This interactive learning method provides an easy learning pathway for physicians and other healthcare professionals to learn and deliver better patient care.



ChatGPT is the Future of CME



The integration and intervention of next-generation technology in continuing medical education are well-known; however, implementing these technologies is challenging for industries. Although technologies come up with challenges, some upcoming technologies have created huge potential and capacity to transform the U.S. continuing medical education market landscape.



Mandatory CME Credit Requirements for Healthcare Professionals



Across the U.S., CME credit is mandatory for healthcare professionals, which is the major factor accelerating the U.S. continuing medical education market. The healthcare professionals are segmentized into physicians, allied health professionals, and nurses. Physicians are committed to continuing medical education as part of being active and maintaining licensure.

Most U.S. states demand a yearly CME credit quota to maintain an active medical license. In the United States, physicians must complete various modules relating to clinical medicine, medical science, and offering health services and solutions to people.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODE



The U.S. continuing medical education market by delivery mode is segmented into classroom training, e-learning, regularly scheduled series (RSS), journals, and others.

In 2022, the classroom training segment accounted for the highest share. Classroom training is considered the most impactful delivery mode to deliver high-quality knowledge, skills, and performance abilities which drive the exponential growth of the segment over other segments.

Furthermore, the restrictions implemented during the pandemic by the US government have shifted towards digital continuing medical education, where medical professionals shifted highly towards online CME courses quickly.

INSIGHTS BY PROVIDERS



The U.S. continuing medical education market is segmented by providers into non-profit organizations (NPOs) and physician membership organizations (PMOs), publishing/educational companies, schools of medicine, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems, and others.

The NPOs & PMOs segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022. Non-profit organizations & physician membership organizations are leading CME providers in the U.S. due to the hold on accreditation and CME credit delivery. They manage accreditation services to health professionals and others, resulting in substantial segmental growth.

The American Association of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) is one of the leading non-profit organizations headquartered in Chicago, offering many CME programs across the U.S. and several countries worldwide.

INSIGHTS BY PROVIDERSHIP



The U.S. continuing medical education market by providership is segmented into direct and joint providership. The direct providership segment accounted for a higher industry share in 2022. Direct providers are widely present and keep a hold on CME credit accreditation.

Whole responsibilities of activities are the major factors that attract more learners to direct providers of CME programs which drive segmental growth. Further, the advantage of direct providership is that they are fully responsible for the accreditation of CME credit. Also, this credit system is valid and offered by only one CME provider, which is self-accredited or accredited by major CME-accredited bodies.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The U.S. continuing medical education market by application is segmented into oncology, cardiology, infectious disease, orthopedic, dental, primary care, gastroenterology, general surgery, pediatric, allergy & immunology, endocrinology & metabolism, and others.

In 2022, the oncology segment accounted for the highest share of over 12% in the U.S. continuing medical education market. Oncology is a rapidly growing therapeutic area across the United States and worldwide.

The huge research and development, new medications and treatments constantly evolving resulted in the increasing demand for CME programs by physicians, nurses, and associated allied health professionals who specifically operate for oncology care deliveries and management.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the U.S. continuing medical education market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. continuing medical education market?

What are the rising trends in the U.S. continuing medical education market?

Which application segment holds the most significant U.S. continuing medical education market share?

What segments are covered in the U.S. continuing medical education market report?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4 % Regions Covered United States

Market Opportunities & Trends

Gamification as Advanced Pathway for Cme

Role of Digital Health Systems in Transforming Cme

Increasing Involvement of Next-Generation Simulation Technology in Cme

Reshaping of Cme With Chatgpt

Market Growth Enablers

High Preference for Short-Term Cme Courses

Emergence of Unknown and Rare Health Conditions

Rise in Medical School Enrollments & Number of Healthcare Professionals

Mandatory Cme Credit Requirements for Healthcare Professionals

Market Restraints

Biased Cme Content Delivery Due to Influence of Biopharmaceutical Industry

Challenges Associated With Cme Management

Barriers to Maintaining Cme Accreditation

Company Profiles

Acadoodle

AcademicCME

AffinityCE

Antidote Education Company

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine AMA Ed Hub

Amedco

American Medical Seminars

AO North America

Aspirus

AXIS Medical Education

American College of Cardiology

American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery

Ballad Health

Baptist Health South Florida

Baylor College of Medicine

BorderRAC

Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)

(BUSM) Brody School of Medicine East Carolina University

of Medicine Bryan Health

Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences

COPIC Insurance Company

Curi

CME Outfitters

Current Reviews

Carlat Publishing, LLC and Affiliates

CME Planet

Cine-Med

CME Procedures

Clinical Care Options

Continuing Education Company

EXCEL CME

EdCompass

EB Medicine

Essential CME

Forefront Collaborative

Florida Psychiatric Society

Georgia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology

Haymarket Medical Education

Greeley Company

Global Education Group

HonorHealth

HealthSream

Intellectures

International Antiviral Society- USA

Kenes Group

Lowell General Hospital

Med Learning Group

Medicus

MagMutual

Med-IQ

MedScape LLC. (WebMD)

MIT Professional Education

MLMIC Insurance Company

NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company

Oakstone CME

Opus Medicus

ProAssurance

Relias LMS

StatPearls

Syandus

Stanford Medicine

The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois

The Indiana University School of Medicine

The Center for Forensic Psychiatry

The Trustees of Indiana University

University of California (Irvine)

University of North Dakota

The MEDICAL MUTUAL Liability Insurance Society of Maryland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90v4r5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets