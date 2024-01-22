United States Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023: Chronic Diseases and Comorbidities Increase Demand for Imaging Tests - Forecast to 2030

22 Jan, 2024, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Modality, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT Scan)), Type, Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. contrast media market size is expected to reach USD 3.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030
The increasing burden of chronic diseases is creating a demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Imaging tests, such as MRI, have become an integral part of the diagnosis for most diseases, and large-scale penetration of imaging technology in healthcare has increased the demand for contrast media in the U.S. market.
Chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, are rapidly becoming a major public health concern and are among the leading causes of death across the U.S., resulting in the need for early diagnostic tools and effective treatment options.
Hence, the increasing prevalence of complex comorbidities and long-term diseases is one of the major drivers of imaging tests and contrast agents; thus, contributing to the market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the market due to decreased patient visits to hospitals. Many radiology departments experienced a rapid decline in imaging case volume.
However, many states in the U.S. have begun to reopen their economies; however, it will take time for the utilization rate of contrast media to reach pre-pandemic levels. In addition, with the launch of COVID-19 vaccines and ease in restrictions, the import and export of raw materials have resumed. This, in turn, therefore, is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
U.S. Contrast Media Market Report Highlights
- The iodinated contrast media dominated the market and held the largest market share of over 60% in 2022 on account of excellent radio-opacity and low toxicity of iodinated contrast media than other agents
- The X-ray/CT segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of around 65% in 2022. Wide acceptance and cost-efficiency of X-ray/CT modality boost the adoption of contrast agents for this modality
- The rising demand for imaging procedures has resulted in extensive R&D activities by contrast media manufacturers to launch novel products in the market and to get approved for new indications
- For instance, in 2021, Bracco got the U.S. FDA approval for 20-vial pack configuration of Lumason, which is an ultrasound contrast media agent
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Contrast Media Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4. U.S. Contrast Media Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Contrast Media: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Contrast Media Market, By Type Key Takeaways
4.2. U.S. Contrast Media Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Microbubble Contrast Media
4.4. Gadolinium-based Contrast Media
4.5. Iodinated Contrast Media
4.6. Barium-based Contrast Media
Chapter 5. U.S. Contrast Media: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Contrast Media Market, By Modality Key Takeaways
5.2. U.S. Contrast Media Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Ultrasound
5.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
5.5. X-RAY/Computed Tomography (CT Scan)
Chapter 6. U.S. Contrast Media: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Contrast Media Market, By Application Key Takeaways
6.2. U.S. Contrast Media Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Cardiovascular
6.4. Neurological Disorders
6.5. Gastrointestinal Disorders
6.6. Cancer
6.7. Nephrological Disorders
6.8. Musculoskeletal Disorders
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/Competition Categorization
7.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2. Financial performance
7.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.2.4. Strategic initiatives
