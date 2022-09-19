United States Converging OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022: Pay TV, OTT TV & Video Forecasts for Every Year from 2020 to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This  report covers the converging pay-TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • SVOD forecasts for Netflix; Amazon Prime Video; Hulu; HBO Max; Showtime; Paramount+; Starz; Sling TV; Hulu Live; YouTube TV; Disney+; Apple TV+; Peacock
  • AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook; Hulu/Disney; Peacock/NBC; Pluto/Viacom; Tubi/Fox; Roku

Pay-TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • Forecasts for Comcast, Charter, Cox, Altice, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Dish Network

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband holds (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

  • OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$
mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

  • SVOD revenues/Population $
  • SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed band HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed band HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN

AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

  • YouTube
  • Facebook/Instagram
  • Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vozecu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

