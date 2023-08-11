United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2023: Mastering Bankruptcy Dynamics - Almanac 2023's Analysis and Trends

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Aug, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2023 - 33rd Annual Edition" directory has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive annual yearbook and almanac serve as essential resources, offering quick access to crucial corporate bankruptcy information.

The analyst has established itself as the go-to database for the Restructuring and Bankruptcy industry, providing vital intelligence and real-time data to a wide range of clients, including leading law firms, investment banks, government regulators, law and business schools, and more.

 With over 500 pages, these resources present a wealth of facts, figures, graphs, research, and commentary that cover all aspects of corporate bankruptcy. Meticulously curated by our team of bankruptcy analysts, the almanac presents data in a user-friendly format, ensuring easy navigation and comprehension.

For over three decades, the annual almanac has been a staple in the country's top law and business libraries. The latest edition, the 2023 edition, delves into the unique landscape of 2022 - a year characterized by a record-low number of bankruptcy filings.

The commitment to providing up-to-date, insightful, and comprehensive resources remains unwavering, ensuring professionals have the vital information needed to navigate the complex world of corporate bankruptcy.

The 2023 edition of Bankruptcy Almanac, spanning 500 pages, features:

  • A comprehensive written analysis of the previous year's bankruptcy landscape
  • Detailed case summaries highlighting the largest and most significant filings of 2022
  • Charts and graphs illustrating bankruptcy trends by industry, region, and more
  • In-depth information on distressed securities
  • Insights into prominent players within the bankruptcy industry, including leading debtor counsel and advisory roles

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8veui1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China Construction Industry Report 2023-2027: 14th Five-Year Plan Boosts China's Construction Industry with Ambitious Targets

Global Operating Room Integration Market Research Report 2023: Value Set to Reach $3.7+ Billion with a CAGR of 12.1%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.