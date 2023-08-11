United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2023: Mastering Bankruptcy Dynamics - Almanac 2023's Analysis and Trends

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2023 - 33rd Annual Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive annual yearbook and almanac serve as essential resources, offering quick access to crucial corporate bankruptcy information.

The analyst has established itself as the go-to database for the Restructuring and Bankruptcy industry, providing vital intelligence and real-time data to a wide range of clients, including leading law firms, investment banks, government regulators, law and business schools, and more.

With over 500 pages, these resources present a wealth of facts, figures, graphs, research, and commentary that cover all aspects of corporate bankruptcy. Meticulously curated by our team of bankruptcy analysts, the almanac presents data in a user-friendly format, ensuring easy navigation and comprehension.

For over three decades, the annual almanac has been a staple in the country's top law and business libraries. The latest edition, the 2023 edition, delves into the unique landscape of 2022 - a year characterized by a record-low number of bankruptcy filings.

The commitment to providing up-to-date, insightful, and comprehensive resources remains unwavering, ensuring professionals have the vital information needed to navigate the complex world of corporate bankruptcy.

The 2023 edition of Bankruptcy Almanac, spanning 500 pages, features:

A comprehensive written analysis of the previous year's bankruptcy landscape

Detailed case summaries highlighting the largest and most significant filings of 2022

Charts and graphs illustrating bankruptcy trends by industry, region, and more

In-depth information on distressed securities

Insights into prominent players within the bankruptcy industry, including leading debtor counsel and advisory roles

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8veui1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets