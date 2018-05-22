United States Corporate Training Market 2018-2022: Rising Use of Gamification and m-Learning

The corporate training market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Corporate Training Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Corporate training involves activities and lessons for the professional development of employees and helps in improving their skills and enhancing their performance. Employers use training for new employees, to teach new skills to current employees for the same job, and to facilitate the advancement of employees into jobs requiring different skill sets.

One trend in the market is growing demand for microlearning. Microlearning or bite-sized learning allows learners to get trained in a self-paced learning environment. Furthermore, companies in the corporate training industry have also leveraging microlearning for creating innovative content including infographics, videos, texts, audios, and animations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is structural changes in the manufacturing industry. With the growing skill gaps among the existing employees in the manufacturing sector due to the rapid introduction of new machines in business operations, the need for equipping these employees with ad-hoc training sessions has increased considerably in the recent years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is law acceptance of development courses among learners. Organizations face a challenge in garnering positive employee participation in training and development programs. Factors such as substandard training, time-consuming modules, and laborious effort discourage the participation of employees.

Key vendors

City & Guilds Group

CrossKnowledge

Desire2Learn

GP Strategies

NIIT

Skillsoft

Wilson Learning Worldwide

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Corporate training model

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Corporate training market in the US by manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Corporate training market in the US by healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Corporate training market in the US by BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Corporate training market in the US by IT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Corporate training market in the US by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Analytical applications of training data

Growing demand for microlearning

Rising use of gamification and m-learning

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

City & Guilds Group

CrossKnowledge

Desire2Learn

GP Strategies

NIIT

Skillsoft

Wilson Learning Worldwide

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3qxrp/united_states?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-corporate-training-market-2018-2022-rising-use-of-gamification-and-m-learning-300652818.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

