United States Corporate Training Market 2018-2022: Rising Use of Gamification and m-Learning

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Corporate Training Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The corporate training market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% during the period 2018-2022.
Corporate Training Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Corporate training involves activities and lessons for the professional development of employees and helps in improving their skills and enhancing their performance. Employers use training for new employees, to teach new skills to current employees for the same job, and to facilitate the advancement of employees into jobs requiring different skill sets.
One trend in the market is growing demand for microlearning. Microlearning or bite-sized learning allows learners to get trained in a self-paced learning environment. Furthermore, companies in the corporate training industry have also leveraging microlearning for creating innovative content including infographics, videos, texts, audios, and animations.
According to the report, one driver in the market is structural changes in the manufacturing industry. With the growing skill gaps among the existing employees in the manufacturing sector due to the rapid introduction of new machines in business operations, the need for equipping these employees with ad-hoc training sessions has increased considerably in the recent years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is law acceptance of development courses among learners. Organizations face a challenge in garnering positive employee participation in training and development programs. Factors such as substandard training, time-consuming modules, and laborious effort discourage the participation of employees.
Key vendors
- City & Guilds Group
- CrossKnowledge
- Desire2Learn
- GP Strategies
- NIIT
- Skillsoft
- Wilson Learning Worldwide
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Corporate training model
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Corporate training market in the US by manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Corporate training market in the US by healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Corporate training market in the US by BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Corporate training market in the US by IT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Corporate training market in the US by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Analytical applications of training data
- Growing demand for microlearning
- Rising use of gamification and m-learning
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- City & Guilds Group
- CrossKnowledge
- Desire2Learn
- GP Strategies
- NIIT
- Skillsoft
- Wilson Learning Worldwide
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3qxrp/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-corporate-training-market-2018-2022-rising-use-of-gamification-and-m-learning-300652818.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article