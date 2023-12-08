United States Cosmetics Markets Report 2023-2028: Rising Influence from Social Media Influencers

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Cosmetics Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Cosmetics Market expansion is attributed to increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products, heightened demand from the fashion and entertainment sectors, and the convenience offered by online shopping, including seamless online payment options.

Other factors contributing to the positive outlook for the US beauty and personal care industry include a diverse product range, exclusive discounts on newly launched items, and incentives for online transactions. As such, these factors are expected to drive the expansion of the United States cosmetics market.

The cosmetic industry encompasses the manufacturing and distribution of cosmetic products, spanning skincare items like moisturizers and cleansers, haircare products such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair colors, bath and shower items like bubble bath and soap, as well as makeup and color cosmetics like foundation and mascara.

According to our Cosmetics & Toiletries USA report, the 10% growth in retail sales over the past year can be attributed to several factors, including the resurgence of product categories like makeup, which had experienced a decline in recent years, and the return of foot traffic to physical stores.

Moreover, according to a 2022 CNBC report, sales of makeup, including lipstick, saw a 20% increase in the first half of the year, skincare rose by 12%, fragrance grew by 15%, and hair care showed a significant 28% increase. This growing demand for cosmetics is expected to drive the United States cosmetics market during the forecast period.

Increasing Consumer Spending on Cosmetic Products as a Growth Driver

Consumer spending on cosmetics and personal care items has surged, driven by heightened advertising and promotional efforts. Advertising often targets specific demographic groups, such as teenagers or elderly women, to effectively impact and engage these audiences. With significant product innovation in the market, consumers are exploring and embracing new product types.

Additionally, cosmetics play a role in boosting self-esteem, enhancing appearance, and expressing personal style, especially for women. This social expression tool contributes to the growth of the cosmetics market in the United States during the forecast period.

E-Commerce Sales Surge as a Key Growth Enabler

The beauty industry has been a pioneer in e-commerce innovation and creativity. Beauty retailers consistently introduce innovative offerings to enhance customer experiences, from clean beauty products to personalized skincare solutions and AI-driven cosmetic applications, including virtual 'try-on' tools and subscription options.

E-commerce platforms have revolutionized the cosmetics sector in recent years. Notably, Amazon is preferred by a significant 71% of American cosmetics consumers, followed by Ulta.com (54%), Sephora.com (54%), Walmart.com (47%), and Target.com (36%). Free and fast shipping are among the most appealing aspects of online cosmetic purchases. The expansion of e-commerce platforms is consequently propelling the growth of the United States cosmetics market.

Surge in Preference for Natural, Cruelty-Free, and Organic Cosmetics

Cosmetics have become integral to people's daily routines, with a particular preference for natural ingredients that have minimal impact on the skin. Manufacturers increasingly use natural ingredients as a marketing strategy to attract health-conscious consumers. Chemicals used in cosmetic production can harm the skin and other body parts.

Prolonged usage of chemical-rich hair care and color cosmetics can lead to hair fall and skin infections. The rising awareness of the negative consequences of chemicals such as aluminum and paraben compounds found in cosmetic products has driven demand for natural and organic alternatives. As a result, the cosmetics products market is witnessing an increasing demand for these safer options.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Consumer Spending on Cosmetics Products

Increasing Number of Women Working Population

Availability of Affordable Makeup Products

Market Trends & Developments

Explosion in E-Commerce Sales

Raising Demand of Natural Cosmetics Product

Adoption of Convenience Oriented Lifestyle

Rise in Use of Cosmetics Among Men in their Daily Routine

Rising Influence from Social media Influencers

Challenges

Increase in Awareness of Probable Side Effects

High Competition

Report Scope

United States Cosmetics Market, by Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Bath & Shower Products

Makeup & Color Cosmetics

Fragrances & Deodorants

United States Cosmetics Market, by Demography:

Men

Women

United States Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

United States Cosmetics Market, by Geography

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

