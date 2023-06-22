United States Craft Beer Market Report 2023: A $52.47 Billion Market by 2028 from $29 Billion in 2022 - Rise in Demand for Low-calorie and Innovative Flavored Beer

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Craft Beer Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the US craft beer market was valued at $29.03 billion and was expected to reach $52.47 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.37% by value during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the craft beer market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of craft beers is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US craft beers, including the US craft beers market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present craft beer market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET DEFINITION

Craft beer produces a more robust and flavorful beer than a mass-produced regular beer. An average beer contains around 3% to 5% of alcohol, whereas most craft beers include approximately 5% to 10% of alcohol. Craft beer is brewed on an undiluted basis.

Therefore, there is significant demand for craft beer in the market. It is known for its wide range of flavors, different tastes, and aromas because, for making craft beer, various combinations of ingredients can be possible. The US craft beer market is fragmented due to the presence of many large- and small-scale vendors offering a wide range of craft beers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the US craft beer market was valued at 26.42 million BBL and is expected to reach 44.38 million BBL by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.03% by volume during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for strong and flavorful craft beer causes a surge in the number of craft breweries in the US. The trend of small breweries in restaurants, bars, and pubs is rising. Many companies offer franchises of craft beer in the US. The US food industry's demand for craft beer for food pairing is rising. Thus, vendors can focus on offering high-quality craft beer for the food industry.

Social parties are popular among the millennial population. They prefer different tastes and flavorful craft beers. Thus, vendors can launch innovative products to attract the millennial population and gain revenue. Ale craft beer can be made easily in less time. Therefore, the demand for ale from restaurants, pubs, and bars is high.

The use of high-quality natural ingredients is common in breweries to increase beer's aroma, taste, and flavor. The US craft beer market in the US witnessed significant growth due to increased overall demand for beer in the market, rise in demand for low-calorie beer, presence of large- and small-scale breweries, rise in demand for strong and flavorful beer, growth of off-trade distribution channel, the increased trend of parties, and a rise in a number of craft breweries.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Duvel Moortgat, and Constellation Brands, Inc. are leading players with strong market penetration. New Belgium Brewing Company, The Gambrinus Company, STONE BREWING., Monster Beverage Corporation, etc., are other prominent players with a noteworthy presence in the market.

