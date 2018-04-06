United States Credit Card Acquisitions Market Report 2018-2022: Despite Large Volumes of New Credit Card Accounts, High Attrition Results in Limited Gains

With U.S. credit card attrition rates at 15%, issuers need to book that amount just to keep interest-generating portfolios on par. The credit card acquisition function is the payments lifeblood, essential to grow the business and offset cardholder attrition. High customer attrition rates require credit card issuers to adapt to a changing market. They also must keep the credit card value proposition attractive to retain accounts.

Credit card issuers in the U.S. market booked 66.6 million new accounts in 2017, but the total volume of accounts grew by only 2.3 million because of account attrition. Credit Card Acquisitions: Maximizing Results amid Change, discusses the high volume of account attrition and the industry trend toward digital acquisitions, projects how the credit card acquisition model will shift through 2022, and recommends practical strategies for credit card issuers to adapt to a changing market.

Highlights of the research note include:

U.S. cardholder attrition rates

Total numbers of new accounts

New account bookings by year

Sources of U.S. card acquisitions

Projected card acquisition volumes by channel through 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Credit Card Account Attrition: The Bane of Portfolio Management



4. Credit Card Acquisitions: Portfolio Lifeblood



5. Solicitation Channels: Out with Mail, In with Digital Channels



6. Market Observations

Digitalization Is the New Order

The Changing Market Requires Targeted Strategies

Use Digital to Set the Pace of the Relationship

7. How the Acquisition Changes Affect Your Organization and What to Do



8. Conclusions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Total number of general purpose credit cards and annual attrition rate, U.S., 2009-2018F

Figure 2: New general purpose credit card bookings by year, U.S., 2008-2018F

Figure 3: General purpose credit card acquisition by channel, U.S., 2017

Figure 4: Seven strategies for managing the new realities of credit card acquisitions



List of Tables

Table 1: Outlook for credit card acquisition channels, U.S., to 2022

Table 2: Impacts of the shift to digital acquisition, and recommended actions

Companies Mentioned



BB&T

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase

Citi

Discover

FICO

FIS

First Data

Fiserv

Mastercard

PNC

SunTrust

TSYS

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f45s6s/united_states?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-credit-card-acquisitions-market-report-2018-2022-despite-large-volumes-of-new-credit-card-accounts-high-attrition-results-in-limited-gains-300625614.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

