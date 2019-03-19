United States Credit Card Databook 2019: Credit Card Portfolio Volumes, Household Debt, and Open Accounts, Projects Credit Risk and Revenue Results into the Next Decade

DUBLIN, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Credit Card Data Book: Key Indicators of a Slowing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Credit Card Data Book, the latest edition of the annual compilation of 12 essential credit card metrics has been released. The report, which provides a view of credit card portfolio volumes, household debt, and open accounts, projects credit risk and revenue results into the next decade.

Readers will get a deeper understanding of credit risk in this year's report along with a detailed explanation of how the credit card delinquency process works. Early and late delinquencies have a direct impact on credit card profitability, which is expressed through the return on assets (ROA) metric. In the United States, credit card ROA has been steadily falling from the 4.94% achieved in 2014. In this report, the author projects 2.4% ROA for 2020.

As 2019 begins, card issuers need to be planning for 2020 and should expect slower growth, slimmer profits, and tighter lending, commented the author of the research report. Pay attention to how top issuers are keeping their portfolios in check, as issuers outside of the top 100 are seeing severe risk. In 2018, top issuers experienced credit losses of 3.81% of their receivables while those outside of the top 100 saw their rates surge to 7.92%. If this persists, some market consolidation is likely, Riley continued.



Highlights of the research report include:

Revolving debt forecasted through 2022

Projected U.S. household debt through 2021

Anticipated U.S. credit card account growth through 2022

New, early, and late delinquency volumes through 2020

Prime lending rates, new accounts, and disposable household budgets through 2020

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



Credit Card Portfolios: Measuring Consumer Credit

Revolving Debt in the United States

Competing for Share of Consumers' Borrowing Capacity

Account Growth Will Slow

Credit Risk

The Credit Card Aging Process

Early Credit Card Delinquency Is Stabilizing

Stabilization Spreads Across Loan Types

The Flow Toward Write-off Slows, but Loss Rate Varies Widely Among Issuers

Credit Card Dynamics

Return on Assets (ROA)

New Account Trends: Consumer Demand vs. Credit Policy

Credit Card Contingent Liability on Course for a New Peak

External Factors

Record Low Unemployment Rate

The Prime Interest Rate Will Likely Rise

The Household Budget

Conclusions

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



Bank of America

Chase

Citi

FICO

