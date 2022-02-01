United States Credit Card Risk Report 2021: Impact on Household Budgets as Inflation Grows, Interest Rates Increase, and the Workplace Continues to be Disrupted

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Card Risk, Protracted Pandemic, and the Household Budget: Advice for Issuers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the credit card issuer risks in a world of COVID variants, titled Credit Card Risk, Protracted Pandemic, and the Household Budget: Advice for Issuers.

The research explains current credit card risk and the impact on household budgets as inflation grows, interest rates increase, and the workplace continues to be disrupted.

The research explains why the latest COVID variation may affect consumers and their spending habits differently than it did in 2020.

Highlights of the research note include:

Explanation of current issues surrounding revolving debt

Illustration of rising consumer interest rates while the prime rate sits at 2%

Discussion of new credit card accounts and delinquency rates

Review of the household budget and the capacity to repay as interest and inflation rise

An action plan for credit managers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Today, the U.S. Credit Card Market Is on Firm Ground The Threats Tomorrow Preparing for a Storm

Companies Mentioned

American Express

Capital One

Chase

Citi

FICO

FIS

Fiserv

Mastercard

TSYS

Visa

