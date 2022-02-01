United States Credit Card Risk Report 2021: Impact on Household Budgets as Inflation Grows, Interest Rates Increase, and the Workplace Continues to be Disrupted

Feb 01, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Card Risk, Protracted Pandemic, and the Household Budget: Advice for Issuers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the credit card issuer risks in a world of COVID variants, titled Credit Card Risk, Protracted Pandemic, and the Household Budget: Advice for Issuers.
The research explains current credit card risk and the impact on household budgets as inflation grows, interest rates increase, and the workplace continues to be disrupted.
The research explains why the latest COVID variation may affect consumers and their spending habits differently than it did in 2020.
Highlights of the research note include:
- Explanation of current issues surrounding revolving debt
- Illustration of rising consumer interest rates while the prime rate sits at 2%
- Discussion of new credit card accounts and delinquency rates
- Review of the household budget and the capacity to repay as interest and inflation rise
- An action plan for credit managers
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Today, the U.S. Credit Card Market Is on Firm Ground
- The Threats Tomorrow
- Preparing for a Storm
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- Capital One
- Chase
- Citi
- FICO
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Mastercard
- TSYS
- Visa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot7ggz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article