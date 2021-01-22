United States Crude Oil Refinery Market Outlook Report 2020-2025: Recent Developments, Recent Contracts, Financial Deals Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2025 is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in United States. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in United States for the period 2015-2025. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country's oil refinery industry, wherever available.



Scope

Updated information related to all active, planned and announced refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, wherever available

Key mergers and acquisitions, and asset transactions in the country's crude oil industry, wherever available

Latest developments, and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country, wherever available

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition



3. United States Refining Industry

3.1. United States Refining Industry, Key Data

3.2. United States Refining Industry, Overview

3.3. United States Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

3.4. United States Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity

3.5. United States Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity

3.6. United States Refining Industry, Coking Capacity

3.7. United States Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracking Capacity

3.8. United States Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Capacity

3.9. United States Refining Industry, Asset Details

3.9.1. United States Refining Industry, Active Asset Details

3.9.2. United States Refining Industry, Planned Asset Details



4. Recent Contracts

4.1. Detailed Contract Summary

4.1.1. Awarded Contracts



5. Financial Deals Landscape

5.1. Detailed Deal Summary

5.1.1. Acquisition

5.1.2. Debt Offerings

5.1.3. Partnerships

5.1.4. Asset Transactions



6. Recent Developments

6.1. Other Significant Developments



7. Appendix



