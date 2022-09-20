United States Cryostat Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Advanced Medical and Optical Systems, Advanced Research Systems, AMOS Scientific, Atico Medical, & Bright Instruments Cryomech

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cryostat Market (2022-2027) by Type, System Component, Cryogen, Industry, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Cryostat Market is estimated to be USD 627.45 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 944.77 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.53%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Cryostat Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Medical and Optical Systems (AMOS), Advanced Research Systems Inc, AMOS Scientific Pty Ltd, Atico Medical Pvt Ltd, Bright Instruments Cryomech Inc, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Cryostat Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Cryostat Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Use of Cryostats in MRI Machines

4.1.2 Increasing in the Production of Liquefied Natural Gas

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Input Power Consumption

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand in Aerospace Applications

4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Natural Gas Pipelines

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Leakage of Cryogen Gases

4.4.2 Limited Availability of Helium and Environmental Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Cryostat Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Closed-Cycle Cryostats

6.3 Continuous-Flow Cryostats

6.4 Bath Cryostats

6.5 Multistage Cryostats



7 US Cryostat Market, By System Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dewars

7.3 Transfer Tubes

7.4 Gas Flow Pumps

7.5 Temperature Controllers

7.6 High Vacuum Pumps

7.7 Microtome Blades

7.8 Others



8 US Cryostat Market, By Cryogen

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Helium

8.3 Nitrogen

8.4 Others



9 US Cryostat Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Energy & Power

9.4 Aerospace

9.5 Metallurgy

9.6 Biotechnology

9.7 Forensic Science

9.8 Marine Biology

9.9 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

Advanced Medical and Optical Systems (AMOS)

Advanced Research Systems Inc

AMOS Scientific Pty Ltd

Atico Medical Pvt Ltd

Bright Instruments Cryomech Inc

Janis Research Company LLC

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co. Ltd

Leica Biosystems Nussloc GmbH

Shenyang Longshou Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd

Slee Medical GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

