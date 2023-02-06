United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Due to the gradual lifting of global COVID lockdowns and protocols, global travel and trade flows have resumed to near pre-pandemic levels. Economic and political crises worldwide, especially in Central America, have also caused a spike in immigration to the United States. These situations present challenges to border security authorities.

The CBP aims to counter terrorism and transnational crime, secure the US border, and facilitate lawful trade and travel. The study outlines the agency's most relevant programs and contracts. In addition, it identifies current trends and challenges, as well as some growth opportunities in the near and long term.

A growth driver for CBP-related work is its push toward achieving data interoperability and network modernization, leading to multiple contracts with startups. However, failing to achieve hiring goals can halt growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CBP Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Research

Context - Border Security in the United States

Trends and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Budget Overview

Funding Request Breakdown

Top Programs/Projects

Contracts by Office

Contracts by Purpose

Spending Analysis

Top 10 Contractors

Companies to Watch

CBP's Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Conclusions and Future Outlook

3. US CBP Budget Assessment, 2023

Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Technology for Trade

Growth Opportunity 2: Regional Traveler Information Cloud Platform

Growth Opportunity 3: Research and Development

