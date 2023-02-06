United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment Report

Feb 06, 2023, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Due to the gradual lifting of global COVID lockdowns and protocols, global travel and trade flows have resumed to near pre-pandemic levels. Economic and political crises worldwide, especially in Central America, have also caused a spike in immigration to the United States. These situations present challenges to border security authorities.
The CBP aims to counter terrorism and transnational crime, secure the US border, and facilitate lawful trade and travel. The study outlines the agency's most relevant programs and contracts. In addition, it identifies current trends and challenges, as well as some growth opportunities in the near and long term.
A growth driver for CBP-related work is its push toward achieving data interoperability and network modernization, leading to multiple contracts with startups. However, failing to achieve hiring goals can halt growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CBP Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Research
- Context - Border Security in the United States
- Trends and Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Budget Overview
- Funding Request Breakdown
- Top Programs/Projects
- Contracts by Office
- Contracts by Purpose
- Spending Analysis
- Top 10 Contractors
- Companies to Watch
- CBP's Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
3. US CBP Budget Assessment, 2023
- Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Technology for Trade
- Growth Opportunity 2: Regional Traveler Information Cloud Platform
- Growth Opportunity 3: Research and Development
