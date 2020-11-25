United States Dairy Markets 2020-2026: Milk, Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, Sherbet, Cheese & Sour Cream

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dairy Market, by Fluid Milk (Whole, Flavored, Fat-Reduced, Buttermilk and Others), Products (Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, Sherbet, Cheese & Sour Cream), Companies & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Dairy Market is expected to reach UK 52 Billion Pound by the end of the year 2026.

The per capita consumption of fluid milk is decreasing in the United States because people prefer a non-dairy product like soya milk, almond milk and other organic products. The many segments of dairy like flavoured milk, cottage cheese, low-fat ice-cream and fresh yoghurt are rising, and it will continue to grow during the forecast period. The dairy farmer of the United States continues to struggle to meet market demand.

Oversupply is one of the biggest issues of the United States dairy market because it creates price fluctuation and margin challenges. The dairy farm of the United States is not able to identify the exact demand for domestic consumption and export supply. Besides many dairy farms of the United States are closing since the last couple of year due to low profitability and government regulation.

The number of cows in the United States is also declining. The average number of cows was declining to reach 9.336 million in 2019 from 9.406 million cows in 2017. Rising milk productivity per cow is one of the core key factors of the United States dairy market. Since the last couple of years, US dairy faces demand and supply gap of milk and dairy product.

Therefore actual forecasting of the dairy product will help out the US dairy market in terms of stability of price fluctuation and margin challenges etc. The consumption of whole milk has slightly declined, but on the other hand, flavoured whole milk is rising due to preference among children and adults during the exercise. The retail sales of fresh frozen yoghurt are rising.

The milk is produced in almost all the 50 states of the US, western and northern holds large market share. In the United States, the dairy farm is a family-owned business, and they are a member of producer co-operative society. In this report, the market is divided into two parts; fluid milk and soft dairy product which includes ice-cream, yoghurt, cheese, sour cream etc.

Americans are moving towards dairy alternative product due to health benefits, and large populations of the United States have lactose intolerance. Organic milk and dairy product are one of better substitute of conventional dairy product that will hinder the US dairy market in forecast year. The demand for sour cream was rising in the US because it is the core ingredient of many recipes.

Whole Milk will hold the largest market share in the forecast period. The conventional fluid milk consumption of the United States is declining because other nutritional and functional substitutes are available in the market. As flavoured whole milk demand is rising and it will continue this trend in future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Dairy Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Retail Sales

6. United States Fluid Beverage Milk Volume by Segment

6.1 Whole Milk Sales

6.2 Flavored Whole Milk

6.3 Fat-Reduced Milk

6.4 Buttermilk

6.5 Other Fluid Milk Products

7. United States Soft Dairy Volume by Segment

7.1 Ice Cream

7.1.1 Regular

7.1.2 Low-Fat

7.1.3 Non-Fat

7.2 Frozen Yogurt

7.3 Sherbet

7.4 Other frozen dairy

7.5 Yogurt (Without Frozen)

7.6 Cottage Cheese

7.7 Sour Cream

8. Key Players

8.1 Overview

8.2 Recent Development & Strategy

8.3 Revenue

Nestle USA , Inc,

, Inc, Dean Foods Company,

Danone S.A.,

Dairy Farmers of America,

Land O'Lakes, Inc.,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

Schreiber Foods Inc.,

California Dairies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1plyh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

