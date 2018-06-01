United States Dairy Packaging Market Report 2018

The growing availability of packaged dairy products through various retailing channels, along with increasing consumer preference toward protein-based products, such as yogurt, cheese, and butter are expected to drive the adoption of dairy-based packaging in the United States.

Growing Demand for Snack Products

It has been observed that around 94% of consumers snack at least once a day in the United States, while more than 50% of the consumers are likely to snack two to three times a day. Among these, refrigerated snacks, such as yogurt, cheese snacks, and pudding, have witnessed increased consumption over the past decade. A majority of these consumers also opt for snacks as meal replacements. Further, hectic lifestyles, coupled with the health and wellness concerns, are driving these changes in eating patterns of Americans.

Food suppliers are focusing on the possibilities of producing innovative snacks with healthy profiles. These suppliers are counting on dairy ingredients, such as cheese, whey proteins, and yogurt, to offer the overall functional health benefits to the consumers. These trends are expected to fuel the growth of the dairy products packaging industry in the United States.

Plastic to Hold a Major Market Share

Owing to its significant advantages over its counterparts, such as paper, glass, and metal, plastic packaging has become ubiquitous across the globe. Its ability to meet diverse design requirements, from standard plastic containers to a unique custom-made value-added packaging, has rendered plastics as the preferred form of packaging. The rising demand for tamper-evident and child-resistant packaging makes plastic-based packaging an attractive choice for dairy-based products. The growing demand for longer shelf life of dairy products, such as yogurt, cream, and cheese, is driving the demand for plastic-based lidding, containers, and films, as they offer an improved shelf life and enhanced barrier properties compared to traditional packaging. Manufacturers of dairy products are focusing on personalization of products, to engage customers and meet the expectations of a diverse range of dairy products. This has driven the adoption of plastic-based packaging.

Pouches to Witness the Fastest Growth

With increased preference for products in small volumes, the consumption of sachets for products, such as butter and coffee whiteners, is witnessing growing demand, thus driving the adoption of pouches in the dairy industry. Owing to the increasing consumption of packaged food in the region due to changing customer behavior, the demand for dairy foods, such as yogurt, cheese, cream, and butter, among others, is on the rise. To cater the dynamic changes in consumer needs, the dairy industry is focusing on lightweight packaging solutions with high-barrier resistance properties, ease in design, and longer shelf life. Owing to the ease in design and production, these trends have driven suppliers to adopt pouch-based packaging. Further, the availability of numerous printing options for pouches offer the implementation of innovative designs for pouches, thus improving the aesthetic appeal of the product.

Key Developments in the Market

Nov 2017 - Berry Global Group acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corporation for USD 475 million . The company aims to expand its footprint, by leveraging Clopay's markets across the globe, with locations in the United States , Germany , Brazil , and China .

- Berry Global Group acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corporation for . The company aims to expand its footprint, by leveraging Clopay's markets across the globe, with locations in , , , and . Jan 2018 - Amcor has pledged to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. It has also planned to focus on significantly increasing its use of recycled materials and consistently driving more recycling of packaging around the world. This commitment is aimed at establishing the company as a leader in recyclable packaging.

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Snack Products

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5. US Dairy Packaging Market - Segmentation

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Glass

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Bottles

5.2.2 Cans

5.2.3 Cartons & Boxes

5.2.4 Tubs & Cups

5.2.5 Pouches

5.2.6 Other Product Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Cheese

5.3.2 Milk

5.3.3 Yogurt

5.3.4 Cream

5.3.5 Butter

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 By Country

5.4.1 United States

5.4.2 Canada



