United States Data-based Decision Making for Video Services Report 2022: Stabilize and Grow Your Revenue and User Base

In today's ultra-competitive environment, video services often lack adequate data about their service's core audience and their usage behaviors. The lack of relevant and actionable data can cause services to operate inefficiently, target the wrong segments, lose engagement with viewers, and increase their churn rate.
Data available to services for use in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention efforts is becoming more sophisticated with the advent of advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These advancements are allowing services to be more proactive in their efforts to stabilize and grow their revenue and user base. This industry report addresses the latest developments and use cases in data and analytics that help video services across all aspects of their business operations.
Key Topics Covered:
Bottom Line
New Era of Video Services
- Defining the Market
- How Consumers Subscribe to Services
- Subscriber Churn
- How Consumers Watch Video
Types of Data
- Program Data
- Consumption Data
- User/Personal Data
- Session and System Performance Data
Applications for Data
- Viewer/Subscriber Acquisition
- Engagement, Retention and Return
- Advertising
- Content Development
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Defining AI and ML
- Types of Data Inputs
- Managing Large Data Sets
- Applications of AI in Video
- Risks and Unintended Consequences of AI/ML
Data Collection Challenges
- Use of Data
- Industry Standards
Vendor Landscape: Competition Everywhere
Customer Satisfaction
Implications and Recommendations
- Service Providers
- Technology Vendors
- Content Producers
Appendix
- Glossary
- Companies Briefed or Researched for this Report
List of Figures
- Parks Associates Entertainment Video Services Ecosystem
- Traditional Pay-TV and OTT Video Service Penetration (2017-2021)
- Number of OTT Service Subscriptions
- Method of Subscribing to OTT Service
- OTT Subscriber Churn
- Adoption of Steaming Video Platforms
- Multiscreen vs. Exclusive Viewing and Multiscreen Platform Mix
- Factors Influencing OTT Service Subscription (Top 5 Responses)
- OTT Churn Triggers (Top 5 Responses)
